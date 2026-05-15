Society

Over 9.3 billion VND raised for AO/dioxin victims in 2025

VAVA President Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh said that although the war ended more than 50 years ago, the consequences of toxic chemicals remain severe and long-lasting, with millions of people affected during the war and hundreds of thousands continuing to suffer serious physical impacts in peacetime.

The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has carried out various activities to support Agent Orange/dioxin victims. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has carried out various activities to support Agent Orange/dioxin victims. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 9.3 billion VND (nearly 353,000 USD) were raised for supporting victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in 2025, heard a press briefing in Hanoi on May 15.

The event was organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) as part of activities to mark the 65th anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–2026).

​Speaking at the briefing, VAVA President Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh said that although the war ended more than 50 years ago, the consequences of toxic chemicals remain severe and long-lasting, with millions of people affected during the war and hundreds of thousands continuing to suffer serious physical impacts in peacetime.

He stressed that activities marking the 65th anniversary are not only for remembrance or gratitude, but also serve as a “call of conscience” and an appeal to both domestic and international communities to support Vietnamese victims.

​As part of the commemorative activities, the association will organise the 5th congress of outstanding individuals in supporting AO/dioxin victims during 2026–2031. It is also preparing for its 6th national congress for the 2026–2031 tenure, with a focus on strengthening organisational capacity, innovating resource mobilisation methods, creating sustainable livelihoods for victims and expanding international cooperation.

The press briefing in Hanoi on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

The press briefing in Hanoi on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

VAVA Vice President Major General Do Hong Lam noted chapters of the association nationwide will step up communications on the lingering impacts of toxic chemicals and mobilise more domestic and international resources to assist disadvantaged and severely affected victims, as well as those receiving care at social protection centres.

A highlight of the 2026 programme is an exhibition themed “Journey for Justice” scheduled to open in central Da Nang city on July 22 and run for one month. The event will feature more than 400 photos, documents and artefacts showcasing the disaster, remediation efforts, the ongoing struggle for justice, and support activities for victims.

Alongside awareness campaigns, the association is partnering with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank’s charity platform, TikTok Vietnam, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association and Tops Media to launch an online charity run on the Topplay platform. All proceeds from the initiative will be used to support disadvantaged victims.

At the briefing, VAVA officially launched a donation campaign via Account 1961 of the Fund for AO/Dioxin Victims of Vietnam, with more than 1 billion VND was pledged by organisations and donors at the event.

According to VAVA, the funding raised in 2025 were used for building and repairing houses, providing Lunar New Year gifts, assisting victims affected by natural disasters, donating wheelchairs, supporting with livelihoods and caring for victims at social protection centres.

In 2026, the association continues working with media agencies, digital platforms and partners to expand the fundraising campaign, focusing on health care, rehabilitation, livelihood support and housing for disadvantaged victims to ensure that no one is left behind./.

VNA
#AO/dioxin victims #VAVA #Agent Orange #Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange
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