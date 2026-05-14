Society

“I love my fatherland” journey 2026 launched

The “I Love My Fatherland” journey will comprise seven stages linked to historical, cultural and revolutionary sites across the country. The journey will begin in Nghe An on May 16 to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, before continuing through Hue city, Tuyen Quang–Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, and concluding in Hanoi in October.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and VYF President Nguyen Tuong Lam addresses the event (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and VYF President Nguyen Tuong Lam addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The “Toi yeu To quoc (I love my fatherland) journey 2026 and communications campaign marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF)'s traditional day (October 15, 1956–2026) will take place from May to October, the federation announced at a press conference on May 14.

The national-scale programme will combine traditional education, practical activities and digital communications.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and VYF President Nguyen Tuong Lam said 2026 marks a significant milestone as the federation celebrates its 70th anniversary.

This year’s activities are designed with youth at the centre, cyberspace as the key platform and positive actions as the measure of impact.

A highlight of the programme is the “I Love My Fatherland” journey, comprising seven stages linked to historical, cultural and revolutionary sites across the country. The journey will begin in Nghe An on May 16 to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, before continuing through Hue city, Tuyen Quang–Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, and concluding in Hanoi in October.

Selected destinations are associated with important historical, cultural and sovereignty landmarks, including the homeland of General Nguyen Chi Thanh and the country’s northernmost, easternmost, westernmost and southernmost points.

Beyond experiential activities, the programme aims to educate young people about national history, the value of peace and civic responsibility.

As part of the programme, the VYF Central Committee will launch a 70-day emulation campaign celebrating the federation’s anniversary; organise a marathon in Dien Bien; introduce the “15 Days of Good Actions for the Fatherland” campaign; and hold a short-video contest themed “I Love My Fatherland”, alongside various digital communications activities.

Notably, the federation will organise an AI-assisted songwriting contest themed “I Love My Fatherland” and a cover/remix competition for the federation’s anthem “Len dang”, open to Vietnamese youth aged 16-35 both at home and abroad. The contests are intended to encourage young people to apply digital technology and artificial intelligence in culture, arts and communications.

Alongside offline activities, the “I Love My Fatherland” communications campaign will be rolled out strongly across platforms including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, using official hashtags such as #ToiYeuToQuocToi, #TYTQT, #TuhaoTNVN, #ProudVietNam and #70NamHoiLHTNVN.

Organisers aim for all provincial-level VYF branches nationwide to host at least one communications activity at each stage of the journey. Young people across the country are expected to upload at least 7,000 social media products, with targeting 700 million views and 700,000 interactions.

Youth participants will directly create and share positive stories, inspiring images and community-oriented activities online. Short videos, podcasts, images and digital music products are expected to help bring patriotism and the image of Vietnamese youth closer to younger generations.

In addition to online activities, VYF branches nationwide will organise flag-raising and incense-offering ceremonies at historical sites, gratitude activities, visits to heroic Vietnamese mothers, policy beneficiary families and wounded veterans, as well as social welfare programmes, return-to-the-roots journeys and exchanges with historical witnesses.

The VYF Central Committee also announced a series of major events during the anniversary week from October 9-11 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including a national-level commemorative ceremony, the photo exhibition “70 Years of the Vietnam Youth Federation – Milestones and Growth”, a programme honouring exemplary youth, Youth Fest 2026 and the nationwide “Creative Youth” festival./.

VNA
#Vietnam Youth Federation #I love my fatherland journey #Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union #President Ho Chi Minh
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