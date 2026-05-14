World

Malaysia looks to 20% MRO market share in Asia-Pacific

The revenue target represents about 20% of the projected growth in the Asia Pacific MRO market, which is forecasted to top 60 billion USD by 2030.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Sim Tze Tzin said on May 13 that maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry is on track to achieve its billion MR (14 billion USD) revenue target by end-2030.

The revenue target represents about 20% of the projected growth in the Asia Pacific MRO market, which is forecasted to top 60 billion USD by 2030.

Sim said Malaysia's total aerospace sector generated 32.5 billion RM in revenue in 2025 supported by over 250 companies and a workforce of 34,700 skilled Malaysians.

According to him, the aerospace industry has evolved into a major economic growth sector under the National Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

The Government is now shifting its focus towards higher-value aerospace activities, including component MRO, engineering competencies and aerospace parts manufacturing as regional competition intensifies, he added./.

VNA
#Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 #aerospace sector Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Enforcement Director-General Datuk Azman Adam said 161 individuals had been arrested, while the total value of seizures was estimated at 23.17 million MYR (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia detects 556 fuel-related violations in two months

KPDN Enforcement Director Azman Adam said on May 10 that authorities had made 161 arrests, with the total value of seized goods estimated at 23.17 million MYR (5.9 million USD). Diesel-related offences accounted for the largest number of cases at 249, followed by petrol-related violations with 119 cases.

See more

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at SGLaw200 Youth Forum on May 13 (Photo: channelnewsasia)

Singaporean PM calls for balance between AI safety, innovation

The PM cautioned that deeper integration of AI into sectors such as healthcare and autonomous vehicles could pose greater challenges, including wrong medical diagnoses and fatal self-driving car incidents, raising critical questions over liability for AI-related failures.

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks at the Singapore Business Federation’s Future Economy Conference on May 13. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)

Singapore releases new strategy to boost growth, create good jobs

The review identified major challenges, including geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, global shift towards low-carbon economy, and demographic pressures. To address these issues, the ESR Committees outlined three core priorities - sharpening Singapore’s value proposition, enhancing agility and adaptability, and building resilience alongside efficiency.

Illustrative image (Photo: TASS)

Indonesia, Russia discuss nuclear power cooperation

The two sides discussed promising areas of Russian – Indonesian cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including the development of nuclear power projects, nuclear infrastructure, personnel training, and non-energy applications of nuclear technology.

Thai police announce biggest ivory seizure in a decade (Photo: nationthailand)

Thailand busts largest ivory smuggling ring in a decade

According to the wildlife crime suppression force, coordinated raids and seizures were carried out across seven provinces on May 7. Authorities confiscated ivory products worth an estimated 300,000 USD, including cut ivory pieces, ornaments and knife handles.

Laos faces challenges in EV transition

Laos faces challenges in EV transition

Laos currently has 14,466 EVs and 36 businesses investing in the construction of EV charging stations, with 126 charging stations in 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including 65 in the capital Vientiane.

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia proposes hosting ASEAN oil storage hub in Sumatra

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on May 11 that Jakarta is promoting an initiative to establish a joint ASEAN strategic oil reserve as Southeast Asia faces increasing risks of global energy supply disruptions.

Indonesia tightens control over vapes

Indonesia tightens control over vapes

A 2021 survey by the Indonesian Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation shows 11.9% among the Indonesian adult respondents had used a vape. The highest percentage of daily electronic cigarette smokers who had used for over 2 years was found among adults aged 25-44 (8.8%).

Thailand's convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is released from Bangkok's Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Thaksin will remain under strict parole conditions for four months until his sentence officially ends on September 9. The conditions include wearing an electronic monitoring device, reporting regularly to authorities and being prohibited from leaving the country.