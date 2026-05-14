Malaysia looks to 20% MRO market share in Asia-Pacific

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Sim Tze Tzin said on May 13 that maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry is on track to achieve its billion MR (14 billion USD) revenue target by end-2030.



The revenue target represents about 20% of the projected growth in the Asia Pacific MRO market, which is forecasted to top 60 billion USD by 2030.



Sim said Malaysia's total aerospace sector generated 32.5 billion RM in revenue in 2025 supported by over 250 companies and a workforce of 34,700 skilled Malaysians.



According to him, the aerospace industry has evolved into a major economic growth sector under the National Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.



The Government is now shifting its focus towards higher-value aerospace activities, including component MRO, engineering competencies and aerospace parts manufacturing as regional competition intensifies, he added./.

VNA