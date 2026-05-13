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Laos faces challenges in EV transition

Laos currently has 14,466 EVs and 36 businesses investing in the construction of EV charging stations, with 126 charging stations in 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including 65 in the capital Vientiane.

Vientiane (VNA) – The management and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Laos still face many challenges as the Southeast Asian nation strives to promote the transition.

Speaking at a recent national meeting on public works and transport, Chanthala Phimmachak stated that some of the challenges Laos is facing include a limited number of EV charging stations, most of which only serve cars.

Due to the shortage of charging stations for motorcycles, most users have to charge their vehicles at home. Furthermore, EVs remain more expensive than petrol-powered vehicles, while repair and maintenance facilities are not yet available nationwide. After-sales services are also inadequate, and EVs have yet to be registered or issued separate licence plates.

The official said that the registration and issuance of separate licence plates for EVs have not yet been standardised nationwide, especially for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, making it difficult to compile accurate statistics on the number of vehicles.

In addition, EV users in Laos have expressed concerns about the risk of battery damage during heavy rains and flooding, insufficient household electricity capacity for charging, rapid battery degradation, and reports related to EV fires and explosions.

According to a local newspaper, the country currently has 14,466 EVs and 36 businesses investing in the construction of EV charging stations, with 126 charging stations in 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including 65 in the capital Vientiane.

The country plans to increase the number of EV charging stations to more than 150 by 2030./.

VNA
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