Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

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Ho Chi Minh City revives traditional theatres
Despite the passage of time, traditional theatres in Ho Chi Minh City remain committed to staying active. Efforts to revive classic works and integrate heritage into education and tourism are highlighting the resilience of traditional arts in the urban setting.
Ho Chi Minh City tourism pivots to quality-driven growth
Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is set to sharpen its focus on quality-led growth in 2026, placing visitor experience at the centre, urban cultural identity at the core, and innovation and digital transformation as key drivers.
Vietnam–Sri Lanka relations reach new milestone, opening broader space for cooperation
Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership within the framework of the state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 7 to 8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.
Vietnam, Sri Lanka upgrade bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership
Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7-8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.
Vietnamese top leader lays flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue in Colombo
Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on May 8 laid flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in central Colombo, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, as part of his state visit to Sri Lanka.
Gong culture introduced in schools to safeguard ethnic heritage
Schools in Quang Ngai province are creatively bringing gong culture and xoang dance into learning activities, helping students better understand their ethnic heritage while contributing to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.
Digital trade promotion effective channel for business connectivity
Amid global trade volatility, rising logistics costs and widening geographical barriers, traditional trade promotion methods are revealing clear limitations. The shift towards digital platforms is increasingly seen as inevitable, enabling businesses to access markets more flexibly while improving transaction efficiency
Efforts intensify to maintain key agricultural export markets
Domestic agricultural enterprises are exerting efforts to maintain their standing in key export markets to avoid dependence on certain markets, especially the US.
Vietnamese PM meets leaders of Laos, Malaysia, Thailand in Cebu
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 8 met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.
PM outlines three key proposals to respond to energy crisis at ASEAN Summit
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung put forward three key proposals for ASEAN as the bloc faces an increasingly insecure and uncertain strategic environment while addressing the retreat session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8.
Vietnamese PM puts forward proposals to address multidimensional challenges at 48th ASEAN Summit
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung put forward three major proposals to help ASEAN effectively respond to increasingly interconnected and multidimensional nature of current challenges while addressing the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8.
PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit which officially opened on May 8, in Cebu, the Philippines, along with the participation of leaders from other ASEAN member states, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and representatives of international organisations.
Green transition - inevitable pathway toward sustainable development
In a world increasingly affected by climate change, biodiversity loss, and rising environmental pollution, the shift toward a green economy is no longer optional - it is an urgent requirement. Vietnam is no exception.
Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Sri Lanka
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Colombo on the evening of May 7 (local time), beginning a two-day state visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Vietnam seeks stronger ties with ASEAN nations, ADB
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 7 held bilateral meetings with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Xanana Gusmao, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda, on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.
Khanh Hoa’s Po Nagar Tower Festival celebrates Cham cultural heritage
The Special National Relic Site of Po Nagar Towers in Bac Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa province, is welcoming thousands of residents and visitors attending the 2026 Po Nagar Tower Festival.
Top Vietnamese leader rings bell at India’s National Stock Exchange
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, on May 7, visited the National Stock Exchange of India in Mumbai, where he was invited to perform the ceremonial bell-ringing.
Vietnamese veterans return to Dien Bien battlefield to relive wartime memories
Every May, the north-western province of Dien Bien welcomes veterans returning to the Dien Bien Phu battlefield, where the victory that once shook the world was forged, allowing them to relive unforgettable years.
PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Philippines for 48th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation of Vietnam arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the coastal city of Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7 noon (local time) to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ASEAN Chair in 2026.
Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era
Implementing Resolution 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was recently held in Vienna, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.