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Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

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Rooftop solar panels in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

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Ho Chi Minh City revives traditional theatres

Ho Chi Minh City revives traditional theatres

Despite the passage of time, traditional theatres in Ho Chi Minh City remain committed to staying active. Efforts to revive classic works and integrate heritage into education and tourism are highlighting the resilience of traditional arts in the urban setting.

Ho Chi Minh City tourism pivots to quality-driven growth

Ho Chi Minh City tourism pivots to quality-driven growth

Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is set to sharpen its focus on quality-led growth in 2026, placing visitor experience at the centre, urban cultural identity at the core, and innovation and digital transformation as key drivers.

Vietnam–Sri Lanka relations reach new milestone, opening broader space for cooperation

Vietnam–Sri Lanka relations reach new milestone, opening broader space for cooperation

Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership within the framework of the state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 7 to 8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.

Vietnam, Sri Lanka upgrade bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership

Vietnam, Sri Lanka upgrade bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership

Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7-8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.

Gong culture introduced in schools to safeguard ethnic heritage

Gong culture introduced in schools to safeguard ethnic heritage

Schools in Quang Ngai province are creatively bringing gong culture and xoang dance into learning activities, helping students better understand their ethnic heritage while contributing to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.

Digital trade promotion effective channel for business connectivity

Digital trade promotion effective channel for business connectivity

Amid global trade volatility, rising logistics costs and widening geographical barriers, traditional trade promotion methods are revealing clear limitations. The shift towards digital platforms is increasingly seen as inevitable, enabling businesses to access markets more flexibly while improving transaction efficiency

Vietnamese PM meets leaders of Laos, Malaysia, Thailand in Cebu

Vietnamese PM meets leaders of Laos, Malaysia, Thailand in Cebu

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 8 met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit which officially opened on May 8, in Cebu, the Philippines, along with the participation of leaders from other ASEAN member states, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and representatives of international organisations.

Vietnam, Sri Lanka, traditional friendship, state visit, Vietnamplus, Vietnam News Agency

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Sri Lanka

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Colombo on the evening of May 7 (local time), beginning a two-day state visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Vietnam seeks stronger ties with ASEAN nations, ADB

Vietnam seeks stronger ties with ASEAN nations, ADB

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 7 held bilateral meetings with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Xanana Gusmao, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda, on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Philippines for 48th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Philippines for 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation of Vietnam arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the coastal city of Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7 noon (local time) to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ASEAN Chair in 2026.

Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era

Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era

Implementing Resolution 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was recently held in Vienna, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.