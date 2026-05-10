Culture - Sports

Leveraging sports IP to power a ‘smokeless’ economy

Sports is a "smokeless" industry that can create considerable value for society if the intangible assets derived from sports are properly capitalised on.

A football match between Vietnam (in red) and India (in blue) at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
A football match between Vietnam (in red) and India (in blue) at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The growing role of intellectual property (IP) in sports is opening new avenues for economic development as stakeholders increasingly tap into the commercial value of intangible assets such as broadcasting rights, trademarks and digital content.

​The World Intellectual Property Organisation’s choice of theme for the World Intellectual Property Day 2026 – “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate” underscores a key message: passion for sports alone is no longer sufficient; one must multiply the value of that passion using IP. Sports is a "smokeless" industry that can create considerable value for society if the intangible assets derived from sports are properly capitalised on.

​As Vietnam transitions to a development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the field of IP is also repositioned as a pillar of the knowledge-based economy.

​Experts say sports has evolved far beyond competition into a dynamic creative industry, generating significant revenue streams across technology, apparel, media rights and fan engagement.

​Nguyen Hoang Giang, Deputy Director of the IP Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, noted that the rapid growth of the sports sector is underpinned by the IP system – an “invisible” mechanism that plays the decisive role in protecting and optimising the value of creativity, brands, and content. The core values of modern sports are built on the pillars of IP.

​Broadcasting rights remain a major revenue source while trademarks help shape identity across the entire sports ecosystem, from tournaments, clubs and athletes to brands and events, strengthening fan connection and market reach, he noted.

​Vietnam has made notable progress in this area, the official went on, elaborating that as of April 2026, around 15,000 trademark applications have been filed in the sports sector, with domestic enterprises accounting for a significant share.

​The IP Office of Vietnam is also accelerating digital transformation in IP management, including building an online filing system and a comprehensive industrial property database, to help improve transparency and accessibility, contributing to the effective use of IP, he added.

​Nguyen Huu Can, Acting Director of the Vietnam Intellectual Property Research Institute, noted IP acts as a legal safeguard for technological applications in sports, from performance analytics and health monitoring systems to fan engagement platforms and athlete image rights.

​In fact, the sports industry is emerging as a highly promising area in an IP-based economy. The core value of intangible assets in the sports sector lies in such rights as broadcasting rights, image rights, trademarks, and digital content rights, which are the factors that determine commercialisation potential and market size.

​The focus of IP policies is also shifting.

​Luu Hoang Long, Director General of the IP Office of Vietnam, stressed that priorities are moving from mere protection and establishment of rights to active commercialisation and market integration. This transition is critical to ensuring that IP becomes a genuine driver of economic growth.

​In practice, Vietnam’s sports economy is beginning to reflect this shift. Broadcasting rights for national professional football leagues have been valued at approximately 2.5 million USD per season. Meanwhile, the rapid rise of esports highlights the need for stronger IP protection across both physical and digital environments to encourage investment in research and development. This is considered crucial to promoting innovation in fast-growing areas like sports.

​Local authorities are also embracing IP as a catalyst for innovation.

​Hanoi, for instance, is positioning IP as a mainstay of innovation and its knowledge-based economy, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Nguyen To Quyen. For a creative, inspiring, sustainable, people-connecting, and accessible sports environment, IP in sports needs to be protected and its value nurtured to become a powerful driving force for the development of this thriving industry.

​With the IP Law, revised in 2025, providing a more comprehensive legal framework, Vietnam is laying the groundwork for a modern sports industry driven by innovation and robust IP rights protection.

​Insiders believe that if effectively harnessed, sports IP could become a powerful engine for a high-value “smokeless” economy in the years ahead./.

VNA
#intellectual property #broadcasting rights #digital transformation #IP management #sports industry
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