Da Nang launches Southeast Asia’s largest IRONMAN week

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang on May 7 officially launched Southeast Asia’s largest multi-sport event week, marked by the opening ceremony of the VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026.​

The event is jointly organised by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Sunrise Events Vietnam, IRONMAN Group and related partners.​

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as a major milestone in Da Nang’s sports and tourism development. For the first time, the city will host the full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam while also staging the 10th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.​

He said the event once again demonstrates Da Nang’s ability to host large-scale international sporting competitions, helping promote the city as a dynamic, modern and globally connected destination while supporting tourism growth, the sports economy and a healthy lifestyle in the community.​

Organisers expect more than 4,700 athletes to take part, including around 1,800 international competitors, making it the largest triathlon festival ever held in Vietnam.​

The event week will feature a series of activities, including the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity race, the SUNRISE SPRINT Vietnam, IRONKIDS Vietnam, IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026.​

The highlight will be the full-distance IRONMAN race, comprising a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42km run. The IRONMAN 70.3 event will include a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run.

Chris Morris, IRONMAN’s Asia regional operations director, said the debut of the full-distance race in Da Nang reflects confidence in the rapid growth of triathlon in Vietnam and underlines the country’s rising importance in IRONMAN’s regional development strategy.​

Main competitions will run from May 8-11. Outstanding athletes will have the chance to qualify for the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in France and the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship in the US./.