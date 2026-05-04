Asia’s leading luxury travel magazine hails Hanoi's new opera house: "Move aside, Sydney"

Hanoi (VNA) - Even while under construction, the new Hanoi Opera House at West Lake has become a focal point for international media. Recently, the prestigious Travel + Leisure Asia (T+L) shared high praise on its Instagram platform, envisioning the project as a new cultural icon that will propel Vietnam onto the global stage.

The magazine opened its feature with a bold declaration: "Move aside, Sydney. There’s a new iconic opera house on the water." The fact that Hanoi’s architectural masterpiece is being showcased by a platform that shapes the trends of the global travel elite is a clear testament to the project's worldwide appeal. International experts have already begun to place the Hanoi Opera House on the same scale as the most legendary icons on the planet.

The project’s allure extends beyond professional critiques, sparking a wave of excitement throughout the global arts community. The news has captivated readers worldwide, drawing enthusiastic responses on social media. Many have praised the project’s sophistication, with comments like "That is so classy" and "Wow. Looks stunning." Others were particularly struck by the "interesting design, so beautiful," while some expressed a deep desire to experience the space firsthand, stating: "This looks amazing, hope to watch a performance there some day."

Rising like a "giant pearl" from West Lake, the structure features a unique ceramic shell that shifts in color under natural light (Source: Sun Group)

A "brainchild" of the legendary Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the structure is regarded as one of Vietnam’s most ambitious and exciting contemporary cultural projects. What specifically impressed Travel + Leisure Asia was the seamless harmony between futuristic architectural thinking and deep-rooted local heritage.​

Particularly moved by the cultural narrative behind the design, Travel + Leisure Asia used poetic prose to describe the project. The magazine likens the theater to a "giant pearl" carrying the historical flow of West Lake. The author emotionally revisits the memories of local generations who once dove into the lake for freshwater pearls-pink, orange, and white. This shimmering legacy, according to the publication, has now been "reborn in the pearl-effect ceramic shell of the theater’s roof." Thanks to this unique material, the building possesses a breathtaking, ever-changing beauty, with the ability to "change color according to the light, glowing at dawn, twilight, and even under the stars."

More than just a theater, this project creates a rare artistic ecosystem where modern innovation stands alongside the legacy of the historic Hanoi Opera House on an entirely new scale (Source: Sun Group)

In terms of scale and functionality, the media outlet notes that the project was born to "complement Hanoi’s cherished 1911 colonial opera house, but on an entirely different scale." The world-class infrastructure boasts a total capacity of 2,800 seats, featuring an 1,800-seat opera hall and a 1,000-seat convention hall. It is fully equipped to host premier art forms, from symphonies to ballets, and possesses the stature to "attract the world's biggest international productions" to Vietnam.

The international publication envisions a truly luxury art-viewing experience: audiences can access the Hanoi Opera House by water via eight dedicated boat piers. The entire architectural "pearl" is nestled within a 44-hectare super cultural park, creating a rare and vibrant artistic ecosystem.

These positive endorsements from Travel + Leisure serve as a vital international "seal of approval" for the stature of the Hanoi Opera House. This attention not only confirms the project’s visionary architectural design but also serves as a testament to the powerful development of the destination. More than just a building, this project is helping Hanoi join the network of international artistic capitals, gathering the world’s most elite cultural experiences./.

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