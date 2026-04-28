Culture - Sports

Northwest cultural showcase to open in Son La in May

Conceived as an integrated cultural space, the Huong sac vung cao (Highland Hues) exhibition will bring together archival and artistic images alongside artefacts to depict the cultural and social life of ethnic communities, underscore the Party and State’s focus on upland areas, and reflect local development progress.

Visitors explore blooming plum orchards in Hom hamlet, Chieng Coi ward, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore blooming plum orchards in Hom hamlet, Chieng Coi ward, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A large-scale cultural exhibition spotlighting the heritage and transformation of Vietnam’s highland regions will be held in Son La province from May 8–10.

Conceived as an integrated cultural space, the Huong sac vung cao (Highland Hues) exhibition will bring together archival and artistic images alongside artefacts to depict the cultural and social life of ethnic communities, underscore the Party and State’s focus on upland areas, and reflect local development progress.

Exhibits will cover diverse themes, from dramatic natural landscapes and traditional architecture to highland markets and daily life, offering a vivid, multi-layered overview of Vietnam’s mountainous regions.

A central feature will be a thematic display of traditional cultural values, including costumes, musical instruments, rituals, beliefs and handicrafts. The exhibition will also prioritise interactive elements such as recreated highland markets, craft demonstrations and folk performances, allowing visitors, particularly younger audiences, to engage more directly with ethnic cultures.

Participating localities will showcase their distinctive identities. As host, Son La will highlight its tourism strengths, especially the Moc Chau National Tourist Area, a fast-rising destination. Lai Chau and Thanh Hoa will present diverse ethnic traditions, while Ninh Binh will help foster connections between lowland and mountainous regions, opening up prospects for inter-regional cultural tourism.

The event will also feature OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, traditional crafts and highland cuisine, complemented by a series of cultural and artistic exchange programmes to enhance visitor experience.

Part of broader efforts to implement Party policies on culture-driven, sustainable development, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, the exhibition aims to promote cultural values and tourism potential, contributing to socio-economic growth in highland and northwestern areas.

Beyond its displays, the event underscores a wider message: culture is not only a legacy to preserve but also a driver of development, reinforcing Vietnam’s image as a culturally rich, dynamic and globally connected nation./.

VNA
#Son La #Northwest #culture Son La
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A report on Sa Pa broadcast on France 2 - a channel of France’s national television. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa captivates French audiences as a standout Northwest destination

The report portrays Sa Pa as a landscape shaped by generations, highlighting the terraced fields that have been carefully carved and maintained by residents over centuries. A local guide told the programme that some of the oldest terraces in the area are around 250 years old.

See more

Van Thuy Tu temple in Phan Thiet ward, a well-known destination offering insight into the unique whale worship (Photo: VNA)

Historic coastal communal houses keep folk fishing traditions alive

Stretching along the coastal belt of Lam Dong province, centuries-old communal houses and temples worshipping the “Ong” (Whale God) stand as quiet custodians of history, embodying the distinctive cultural and spiritual life of Vietnamese coastal communities, while increasingly emerging as compelling cultural tourism attractions.

A special art programme is held in Dien Bien province in 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the national reunification, the 71st anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and the 135th anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Boosting traditional arts talents key to preserving cultural heritage

Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on developing Vietnamese culture places a stronger emphasis on nurturing talent in traditional arts. It is expected to breathe fresh life into Vietnam’s cultural heritage, as these art forms face mounting challenges in the modern entertainment landscape.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Kevin Kenner (Photo: VCMA)

World-renowned pianist Kevin Kenner to perform in Vietnam

Organised by the Vietnam Classical Music Association (VCMA) with support from Impressivo Production & Enterprise, the concerts are scheduled for May 22 at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi and May 24 at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, the Vietnam Classical Music Association announced on April 26.

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 8,000 runners join AirAsia RedRun Da Nang 2026

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the municipal People’s Committee and related agencies at East Sea Park, the two-day event featured 5km, 10km and 21km races, with runners competing along scenic routes in the city. The main race day was April 26, following activities launched a day earlier.

Organisers award commemorative medals to participating Vietnamese lion dance troupes. (Photo: VNA)

International Lion Dance Tournament 2026 gathers 15 strong teams

More than a sporting competition, the event serves as a vibrant cultural festival, fostering exchanges and strengthening ties among domestic and international troupes, particularly from regions with strong lion dance traditions such as China, Malaysia and Hong Kong (China).

A corner of Cu Lao Cham Island of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 to be held in Da Nang

The Pickleball World Cup 2026 is expected to enhance Vietnam’s position on the global sports map and help establish Da Nang as a regional and international hub for this racket sport.

A cultural exchange at the Bana ethnic village space in the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the suburb of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Ethnic cultures come alive during April 30–May 1 holiday

A series of cultural and tourism activities themed “Highland rendezvous” will take place from April 30 to May 3 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi, offering visitors a glimpse into the cultures of ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region.

Producer-Director Shin Chang Seok presents the film. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-RoK film on legendary warrior Tran Hung Dao unveiled in Seoul

The project has drawn attention as a major co-production that combines strengths of both countries’ film industries. Vietnamese and Korean crews will team up closely on everything from directing and cinematography to production management, all aiming for top-tier international standards.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of the Vietnam Circus Federation)

Circus, magic gala celebrates national holidays

According to Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation Tong Toan Thang, the “Three-Region Circus and Magic Gala 2026” will feature nine performances at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.

The folk music and dance programme “Hoa Dat Thap” showcases traditional songs and dances associated with temple towers, highlighting the vibrant cultural identity of the Cham Brahman community through folk music and performance arts. (Photo: VNA)

Sixth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival to take place in Khanh Hoa

Over three days, the festival will feature a vibrant line-up of cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism activities, including performances and showcases of traditional Cham rituals and festivals, exhibitions promoting local Cham heritage, demonstrations of traditional crafts, mass art performances, traditional costume shows, folk games and sports, as well as a community tourism skills competition.