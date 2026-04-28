Northwest cultural showcase to open in Son La in May

​

Hanoi (VNA) – A large-scale cultural exhibition spotlighting the heritage and transformation of Vietnam’s highland regions will be held in Son La province from May 8–10.

Conceived as an integrated cultural space, the Huong sac vung cao (Highland Hues) exhibition will bring together archival and artistic images alongside artefacts to depict the cultural and social life of ethnic communities, underscore the Party and State’s focus on upland areas, and reflect local development progress.

Exhibits will cover diverse themes, from dramatic natural landscapes and traditional architecture to highland markets and daily life, offering a vivid, multi-layered overview of Vietnam’s mountainous regions.

A central feature will be a thematic display of traditional cultural values, including costumes, musical instruments, rituals, beliefs and handicrafts. The exhibition will also prioritise interactive elements such as recreated highland markets, craft demonstrations and folk performances, allowing visitors, particularly younger audiences, to engage more directly with ethnic cultures.

Participating localities will showcase their distinctive identities. As host, Son La will highlight its tourism strengths, especially the Moc Chau National Tourist Area, a fast-rising destination. Lai Chau and Thanh Hoa will present diverse ethnic traditions, while Ninh Binh will help foster connections between lowland and mountainous regions, opening up prospects for inter-regional cultural tourism.

The event will also feature OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, traditional crafts and highland cuisine, complemented by a series of cultural and artistic exchange programmes to enhance visitor experience.

Part of broader efforts to implement Party policies on culture-driven, sustainable development, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, the exhibition aims to promote cultural values and tourism potential, contributing to socio-economic growth in highland and northwestern areas.

Beyond its displays, the event underscores a wider message: culture is not only a legacy to preserve but also a driver of development, reinforcing Vietnam’s image as a culturally rich, dynamic and globally connected nation./.

​