Pickleball World Cup 2026 to be held in Da Nang

​Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has been named as host of the Pickleball World Cup 2026, marking the tournament’s first-ever edition in Asia.

The announcement was made on April 24 by the Da Nang Pickleball Federation in coordination with partners. This will be the third edition of the global event and a milestone for Vietnam’s sports integration on the international stage.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 6 at the Tien Son Sports Centre, Tuyen Son Sports Complex and other standard venues across the city. It is expected to attract around 4,000 athletes from more than 80 countries and territories.

Tran Phuoc Son, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council and Chairman of the Da Nang Pickleball Federation, said hosting the event affirms the city’s capability to organise large-scale international sports events while promoting its image and boosting tourism, services and the sports economy.

Ly Hoang Nam, a leading pickleball player of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang is considered a pioneer in developing pickleball in Vietnam and was the first locality to establish a city-level pickleball federation, in March 2025. The city previously hosted major international events such as Ironman and the Da Nang International Marathon, laying a strong foundation for the upcoming tournament.

Hercilio Cabieses, CEO of the Pickleball World Cup, said the competition will feature both national and individual categories across multiple age groups and skill levels. He noted that Da Nang’s favourable natural conditions, modern infrastructure and strong support from local authorities make it well-suited to host a world-class sporting event.​

Organisers pledged close coordination with domestic and international partners to ensure the event is held professionally, safely and effectively, helping promote sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

The Pickleball World Cup 2026 is expected to enhance Vietnam’s position on the global sports map and help establish Da Nang as a regional and international hub for this racket sport./.​