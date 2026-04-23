Culture - Sports

Bach Dang Festival 2026 highlights global value of newly recognised world heritage site

The four-day festival, running through April 25, commemorates the historic victories on the Bach Dang River in 938, 981 and 1288 – landmark battles that symbolise Vietnam’s resilience and military ingenuity.

A performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Bach Dang Festival. (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Bach Dang Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The 2026 Bach Dang Festival opened on April 22 at the special national relic site of Bach Dang, marking the first celebration since the the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac heritage complex was recognised as a World Cultural Heritage site by UNESCO in 2025.​

The four-day festival, running through April 25, commemorates the historic victories on the Bach Dang River in 938, 981 and 1288 – landmark battles that symbolise Vietnam’s resilience and military ingenuity. The event serves not only as a spiritual and cultural activity honouring national heroes but also as an opportunity to promote heritage-based economic development and strengthen Quang Ninh’s cultural tourism potential.​

Speaking at the opening ceremony, head of the Ha Long Bay – Yen Tu World Heritage Management Board Mai Vu Tuan said the inclusion of the Bach Dang stake field relics among the 12 sites of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac heritage complex has elevated the site’s significance to global stature.​

He stressed that the heritage should be preserved and promoted not only for local benefit but also as a valuable asset for humanity while creating opportunities for high-value tourism products.

vnanet-potal-quang-ninh-khai-mac-le-hoi-bach-dang-8719507.jpg
The Bach Dang National Special Historical Site in Quang Yen Ward, Quang Ninh Province. (Photo: VNA)

Traditional rituals remain at the heart of the festival, including the ceremonial offering rites, the procession of the statue of national hero Tran Hung Dao, and the procession of sacred ordination decrees between local temples and communal houses in Quang Yen ward. These solemn ceremonies are held across a network of historical sites linked to the Bach Dang victories.​

Festival highlights also include a lively mix of folk games and modern cultural activities as part of Quang Ninh’s Summer 2026 Culture, Sports and Tourism Week. Visitors can join tug-of-war contests, human chess, blindfold pot-breaking and, especially, traditional boat racing along the “heritage route”. A reenactment of the legendary Bach Dang stake-setting tactic offers a vivid portrayal of the strategic brilliance that shaped the historic battles.​

The organisers are also placing strong emphasis on heritage interpretation, artistic performances, and a lantern-floating ceremony to honour fallen heroes.​

With 609 relic sites and two world heritage properties, Quang Ninh is increasingly positioning heritage as a driver of cultural identity and tourism development. The Bach Dang Festival is expected to foster patriotism, strengthen national pride, and further promote the image of Quang Ninh as a welcoming and culturally rich destination./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #UNESCO #Resolution 80 #Bach Dang Festival #World Cultural Heritage #Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son Kiep Bac Quang Ninh
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