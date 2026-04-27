Vietnam U17 team returns home after ASEAN championship triumph

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U17 national team received a warm welcome from fans upon returning home on April 26, following their impressive victory at the ASEAN U-17 Boys' Championship.



The regional title is seen as a well-deserved reward for the team’s sustained efforts under head coach Cristiano Roland, while also reflecting the steady progress of Vietnam’s youth football development.



At the airport, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) General Secretary Nguyen Van Phu congratulated the squad and praised their discipline, determination, and fighting spirit throughout the tournament. He stressed that success at the regional level is part of a long-term strategy to build a strong pipeline for the national team.



“The VFF always sets clear targets for youth teams at regional, continental, and FIFA qualifiers. This achievement is only a starting point. The players must continue striving and aim for higher-level challenges,” Phu said.



On behalf of the team, coach Roland expressed gratitude for the support and favourable conditions provided by the VFF during preparation and competition. He described the title as a strong motivation for further improvement, adding that the team would quickly shift focus to their next major objective – the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026.



Vietnam U17 have been in impressive form, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 matches, including 12 wins and four draws. The team scored 59 goals and conceded only four, demonstrating a balance between attacking strength and defensive organisation – key factors heading into continental competition.



Upon arrival, the squad returned to the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre to resume training. With limited preparation time, maintaining focus and peak condition will be crucial.





A member of the Vietnam’s U17 national team and a fan at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

The AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from May 5 to 23, featuring 16 qualified teams divided into four groups. The top eight teams advancing to the quarter-finals, along with the host nation, will secure spots at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026.



Vietnam have been drawn in Group C alongside strong opponents from the Republic of Korea (RoK), the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.



According to the schedule, Vietnam will face Yemen on May 7, the RoK on May 10, and the UAE on May 14./.

