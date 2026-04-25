Culture - Sports

Hue Festival 2026 features major orchid, bonsai, stone art exhibition

Co-hosted by the Hue Festival organising board and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the event brings together ornamental plant associations, clubs, orchid artisans, bonsai and ornamental plant masters, and stone art craftsmen nationwide.

Visitors tour the display (Photo: VNA)
Visitors tour the display (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) - The 2026 exhibition on orchids, ornamental plants and artistic stones from the three regions, part of the Hue Festival 2026, is underway at the Hue Imperial Citadel in the central city of Thua Thien-Hue from April 24-28.

Co-hosted by the Hue Festival organising board and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the event brings together ornamental plant associations, clubs, orchid artisans, bonsai and ornamental plant masters, and stone art craftsmen nationwide.

On display are more than 350 artistic bonsai and miniature landscape works, over 650 orchid displays showcasing a wide variety of species, and more than 50 artistic stone pieces.

The displays are spread across iconic spots within the Imperial Citadel, including Thieu Phuong Garden, the Imperial Household Office, and Co Ha Garden, creating a harmonious fusion of ornamental art and royal heritage landscape.

Right after opening, the event drew large crowds of visitors, who were left impressed by the meticulously crafted works created with dedication and passion by artisans.

Organisers expect the event to serve as a professional platform for exchange, drive the development of ornamental organism sector, and further burnish Hue’s reputation as Vietnam’s flagship festival city where heritage, nature and contemporary life blend seamlessly.

The exhibition enriches the Hue Festival 2026 while celebrating the cultural, ecological and art values of ornamental life forms and creating an attractive highlight for residents and tourists exploring local heritage sites. It also offers a chance to link ornamental activities with heritage conservation, develop community-based eco-tourism, and raise public awareness of environmental protection./.

VNA
#Hue Imperial Citadel #central city of Thua Thien-Hue Thua Thien-Hue
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