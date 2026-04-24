Culture - Sports

Circus, magic gala celebrates national holidays

According to Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation Tong Toan Thang, the “Three-Region Circus and Magic Gala 2026” will feature nine performances at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of the Vietnam Circus Federation)
Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of the Vietnam Circus Federation)

Hanoi (VNA) – A vibrant line-up of circus and magic performances from across Vietnam will take centre stage during the upcoming holidays, marking the 51st anniversary of national reunification (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1).​

According to Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation Tong Toan Thang, the “Three-Region Circus and Magic Gala 2026” will feature nine performances at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.​

Held annually during the April 30–May 1 holiday, the gala has become a signature programme of the federation, designed to connect the cultural identities of Vietnam’s northern, central and southern regions through the expressive languages of circus and illusion.​

This year’s edition, under the artistic direction of People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, brings together renowned performers from across the country. The show is structured around the theme of cultural convergence, opening with “Homeland of Three Regions” and continuing with acts such as “Back to Quan Ho Land,” “New Day in the Central Highlands,” and “Ly ngua o – Journey to the South,” before closing with “The Country Full of Joy – As If Uncle Ho Were With Us on the Day of Victory.”​

Audiences can expect a dynamic mix of performances, including aerial duets, tightrope walking, juggling, daring wheel acts, animal circus, clowning and magic, creating a rich and rhythmic theatrical experience.​

Scheduled for April 24–26, 29–30 and May 1–3, the event is expected to be a cultural highlight of the holiday season, bringing circus arts closer to the public through performances that celebrate national identity and artistic creativity./.

VNA
#Vietnam Circus Federation #Three-Region Circus and Magic Gala 2026 #circus arts #holidays
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