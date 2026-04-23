Culture - Sports

Gia Lai’s Dien Hong Food Street blends cuisine, culture, night-time economy

More than a dining venue, the street doubles as a lively open-air playground packed with street performances, cultural exchanges and prime selfie spots, all designed to anchor Gia Lai’s budding night-time economy.

The entrance to Dien Hong Food Street in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)
The entrance to Dien Hong Food Street in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Dien Hong Food Street, themed “A Rendezvous of Flavours and Culture”, opened in the central province of Gia Lai on April 22 evening, unleashing a massive night-time culinary and entertainment space aimed at supercharging local services and tourism.

The project, which broke ground with investment starting early 2025, rose from the ashes of an old auto rickshaw station. It boasts sweeping infrastructure, including upgraded power and water lines, retractable roofs, an operating zone, decorative gateways and a sprawling pedestrian area perfect for strolling.

Planners carved out 73 lots in total, including 19 kiosks hawking souvenirs and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goodies, plus 54 food stalls dishing up everything from local bites to whatever hungry residents and tourists are craving.

More than a dining venue, the street doubles as a lively open-air playground packed with street performances, cultural exchanges and prime selfie spots, all designed to anchor Gia Lai’s budding night-time economy.

Nguyen Tuan Quang, Chairman of the Dien Hong ward People’s Committee, called it a model for night-time economic growth fused with experiential tourism, aiming to build a civilised, clean, and safe hotspot where visitors can dive headfirst into authentic Gia Lai flavours.

Another key goal is to switch from informal, small-scale trading to a more organised and professionally managed model. By bringing together individual vendors into one tightly run operation, authorities aim to ensure food safety and public order. At the same time, the space is envisioned as a community cultural hangout, serving not only dining needs but also spreading the beauty of local culture and people.

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A food zone caters to various tastes. (Photo: VNA)

Organisers expect the food street’s launch to generate employment, raise incomes for residents, spark more spending and give a serious jolt to local trade and services.

The opening night pulled in throngs of locals and curious visitors. The vibe was electric, mixing modern and traditional performances, wild street shows and even magic tricks that lit up the urban night scene.

As many localities scramble for new ways to cash in on the after-dark economy, Dien Hong Food Street offers a well-structured model that merges economic development with urban planning and cultural preservation. If effectively operated, it has the potential to morph from just a simple culinary spot into a must-visit cultural magnet that puts Gia Lai squarely on the tourist map./.​

VNA
#Dien Hong Food Street #OCOP #Gia Lai #culinary tourism #night-time economy Gia Lai
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