Exhibition highlights spirit of democracy, civic responsibility in Hue

Hue (VNA) – An exhibition titled “National Festival Day – Ballots of Trust and Responsibility” opened at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in the central city of Hue on May 19 to mark the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).

Organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the exhibition features more than 200 photos, documents and artefacts divided into three themes: President Ho Chi Minh and the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam; Ho Chi Minh’s ideology of encouraging citizens to exercise their rights and responsibilities in electing deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels; and Hue during the “National Festival Day”.

The exhibition retraces the revolutionary history of Vietnam’s National Assembly as the highest representative body of the people and highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s role in founding and building the Democratic Republic of Vietnam - a state “of the people, by the people and for the people”.

It also reflects the active participation and sense of responsibility shown by Hue residents in general elections and elections of deputies to the National Assembly and local People’s Councils through different historical periods, from the first nationwide election on January 6, 1946, during the early days of the revolution, to the country’s renewal and international integration process.

Dinh Thi Hoai Trai, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue, said the exhibition offers not only historical evidence but also vivid memories of a land rich in revolutionary traditions and closely linked with the nation’s development.

The exhibition is open free of charge to residents and tourists until August 30./.

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