Vietnam triathlon aims higher on regional, global stage

​Ninh Binh (VNA) – The 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup – Tam Chuc and National Triathlon Club Championships concluded at the Tam Chuc National Tourism Complex in Ninh Binh province after four days of competition.

Organised by the Vietnam Triathlon Federation in coordination with the provincial Department of Culture and Sports and the Tam Chuc Tourism Services Co., Ltd, the events attracted nearly 400 athletes from 31 countries and 13 localities nationwide. Competitors took part in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events across multiple men's and women's categories.

In the Asia Triathlon Cup – Tam Chuc, host Vietnam topped the medal tally with four golds, two silvers and one bronze, followed by Germany and Japan.

In the national club championships, Da Nang claimed overall victory with three golds and one bronze, ahead of Khanh Hoa and Ho Chi Minh City.

Highlighting the development of triathlon across the country in recent years, Nguyen Thu Phuong, General Secretary of the Vietnam Triathlon Federation, said the tournaments aimed to promote professional triathlon in Vietnam, create opportunities for domestic athletes to compete with regional and international rivals, and discover new talents for the national team.

She added that the events also contributed to raising the profile of Vietnamese triathlon on the regional and global sporting map.

Deputy Director of the Ninh Binh Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Manh Cuong noted that hosting the tournaments also helped promote the province as a sports tourism destination while showcasing its culture and tourism potential to domestic and international visitors./.