Culture - Sports

Nghe An to host exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s call for national resistance

This is an important political and cultural event that celebrates the lasting historical significance of President Ho Chi Minh's call for national resistance, while highlighting the vision, determination, and intellectual strength of the Party and the Vietnamese people during a pivotal moment in history. The exhibition also aims to celebrate the late President’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

Soldier Tran Thanh, a member of the Hoang Dieu Citadel National Salvation Youth Union, carries a lunge mine to destroy enemy tank on the streets of Hanoi on December 23, 1946, during the early days of the nationwide resistance war. (File photo: VNA)
Soldier Tran Thanh, a member of the Hoang Dieu Citadel National Salvation Youth Union, carries a lunge mine to destroy enemy tank on the streets of Hanoi on December 23, 1946, during the early days of the nationwide resistance war. (File photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A thematic exhibition marking 80 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued the call for national resistance (December 19, 1946 – 2026) will take place from May 19 - 23 at the Nghe An- Soviet Nghe Tinh Museum, as part of the 2026 Sen (Lotus) Village Festival in Nghe An province – the birthplace of the late leader.

The Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on May 14 that the exhibition will be organised under the direction of the ministry and the Nghe An provincial People’s Committee, with coordination from Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Dien Bien and Gia Lai provinces, and Hue city.

This is an important political and cultural event that celebrates the lasting historical significance of President Ho Chi Minh's call for national resistance, while highlighting the vision, determination, and intellectual strength of the Party and the Vietnamese people during a pivotal moment in history. The exhibition also aims to celebrate the late President’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

The exhibition focuses on recreating the historical context in the early years following the August Revolution of 1945, when the newly established Democratic Republic of Vietnam faced immense internal and external challenges, with national destiny described as “hanging by a thread.” Against this backdrop, President Ho Chi Minh’s appeal on December 19, 1946, became a sacred rallying call, mobilising the entire nation to rise in defence of independence and freedom.

In addition to the central exhibition, the participating localities will showcase their own displays highlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy, local achievements and the continued efforts to translate his teachings into socio-economic development.

According to organisers, through images, documents and artefacts, the exhibition seeks to promote patriotism, national unity and pride, while inspiring the spirit of self-reliance and the aspiration for national development, especially among today’s younger generations./.

VNA
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