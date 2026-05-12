Weightlifters hunt Asian medals in India

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese athletes are seeking for their top three finishes from the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India, a key preparation for the 20th Asian Games in the next few months.



“They have well prepared for the championship. They will test their techniques and review their practice in India where they will also find their main rivals in the Asian Games in Japan in September," said Nguyen Huy Hung, an official of Vietnam Team.



Among five lifters, Tran Minh Tri shoulders heavy task. He won gold in the men's 67kg category last year and is expected to repeat his achievement. However, Tri will face with more challenge after change his category to 65kg where he will face strong rivals from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and Uzbekistan.



"Tri worked hard and really focused for the competition. We hope that he would lift as well as he did during practice which will push him to the podium," said Hung.



Other Vietnamese athletes are Nguyen Thi Thu Trang (women's 48kg), Nguyen Hoai Huong (women's 53kg), Quang Thi Tam (women's 59kg), and Lai Gia Thanh (men's 55kg).



"We believe that if our lifters maintain composure and employ effective tactics, they are capable of winning at least a gold medal at this championship," Hung said.



Last year, in addition to Tri's gold, Vietnam took one silver and one bronze.



The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 are being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, from May 11-17, marking the country's first time hosting the event since 1982. The competition features 172 athletes from 28 nations at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre./.

VNA