Culture - Sports

Top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026 announced

Founded and organised annually since 2020 by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao và Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the De Men (Cricket) Awards for Children honour outstanding artistic and literary works either “by children” or “for children.” The awards include a grand prize called the Cricket Knight Award, and several Cricket Desire Awards of equal standing.

The Wolfoo animation franchise is among top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026. (Photo: Organising board)
The Wolfoo animation franchise is among top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026. (Photo: Organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – The organising board of the 7th De Men (Cricket) Awards for Children 2026 on May 11 announced the Top 10 finalists for this year’s competition.

The list features a diverse range of creative works, including three story collections, two art series, two comic books, one poetry collection, one musical production, and one animated series accompanied by a creative ecosystem. Notably, four of the shortlisted creators are children.

Founded and organised annually since 2020 by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao và Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the Awards honour outstanding artistic and literary works either “by children” or “for children.” The awards include a grand prize called the Cricket Knight Award, and several Cricket Desire Awards of equal standing.

The seventh edition, launched on March 26, reviewed 146 notable children’s works created or completed between January 1, 2025 and April 25, 2026. Entries were submitted directly by authors or nominated by a network of writers, poets, artists, publishers and contributors closely associated with the newspaper and actively engaged with contemporary children’s art and literature.

This year’s shortlist reflects the award’s ambition to elevate its scope in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.80-NQ/TW and the Secretariat’s Directive No.04, with the emphasis on cultural industries, creative ecosystems and contemporary cultural products capable of achieving wide social impact.

One notable feature of this year’s finalists is the expanded range of creative forms represented, spanning prose, poetry, painting, comics, musical theatre, animation and multi-platform creative models. Productions such as “Phep mau của Kurt” (Kurt’s Miracle) and the Wolfoo animation franchise demonstrate growing attention to works with the potential to become commercially viable cultural industry products.

The strong presence of young creators also stands out. Four child authors and artists reached the Top 10 this year, marking a significant increase compared to previous seasons.

Since its inception, the Awards have aimed to embrace a broad spectrum of creative fields, from literature and the arts to entertainment and digital platforms. Beyond honouring creative achievements, the awards seek to help build a vibrant cultural and artistic ecosystem for Vietnamese children in the digital era, while promoting reading culture and supporting the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled for May 22 in Hanoi./.

VNA
#7th De Men Awards for Children #Top 10 finalists
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Veteran composer Pham Tuyen wins grand prize of De Men art awards

Veteran composer Pham Tuyen wins grand prize of De Men art awards

Winners of the sixth “De Men” (Cricket) Children’s Awards were announced at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on May 28, with composer Pham Tuyen receiving the grand prize “Hiep si De Men” (Cricket Knight) for his lifelong contributions to children’s music.

See more

Vietnamese Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh and Song Mun Yeong, director of the Seongnam multicultural family support centre, pose with Vietnamese brides and Vietnamese students in Seongnam during the 15th Global Harmony Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shines at Seongnam global culture festival

Organised by the associations of Vietnamese brides and students in Seongnam, the stall featured traditional art performances, distinctive cultural products and a variety of dishes reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural identity.

Lasantha Somaratne, head of Strategic Business Development at Sri Lanka’s Hayleys PLC (Photo: VBA)

Photos highlight Vietnam – Sri Lanka friendship journey

A representative of Hayleys PLC said the photos recall meaningful milestones in the development of Vietnam – Sri Lanka relations, and that images capturing high-level visits and bilateral exchanges illustrate the depth of a relationship built on mutual trust, respect, and shared cultural values.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual at the event held at the Thang Long imperial citadel on the evening of May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi gains two more craft villages in World Crafts Cities network

The recognition of Chuyen My and Son Dong craft villages as members of the World Crafts Cities network represents international acknowledgement of the cultural value, artisanal techniques, creativity and sustainable vitality of Vietnam’s traditional craft villages, he said.

SEA Games silver medallist Do Huy Hoang (right) will face Filipino fighter John Dave Almanza in the MMA Pro 56kg category. (Photo: Lion Championship)

LION Championship 31 to feature international fighters

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place at 8 pm on May 9 in Hanoi, featuring nine exciting bouts, including several involving foreign fighters.

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 brings together more than 300 representatives from regulatory agencies, game developers, publishers, and leading industry experts from Vietnam and abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 aims to elevate local gaming industry globally

Carrying the theme “Do local, go global”, this year’s event promotes a development approach rooted in Vietnamese creativity and innovation as the foundation for expanding local gaming products into international markets. Organisers expect the event to draw around 60,000 participants.

Visitors at a food stall in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 scheduled for May 20-24

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 booths and 70 street food stalls. A highlight will be the “Flavours of Da Nang” street parade on May 20 afternoon along Pham Van Dong beach, recreating central Vietnam’s street-food atmosphere. The opening ceremony is scheduled on May 21 morning at Bien Dong Park, blending an art show with culinary showcases.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognises “the knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Dak Lak forum spotlights Vietnam’s coffee heritage ambitions

Nearly 40 research papers and presentations from Vietnamese and international scholars and experts were featured at the event, covering topics ranging from economics, culture, and heritage to processing technology, global value chains, and sustainability

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Amid Vietnam’s push to redefine progress beyond pure GDP growth, the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW delivers a sharp message that culture is no longer a sidekick, but must lead and shape national development.

Men’s three-cushion carom defending champion Cho Myung Woo of the Republic of Korea (left) competes against Yoneyama Satoru of Japan in Group A at the 14th Asian Carom Championship. (Photo: VNA)

14th Asian Carom Championship kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Billiards & Snooker Federation, the tournament features four events: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom, and the men’s U22 three-cushion category.

The opening ceremony of the VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang launches Southeast Asia’s largest IRONMAN week

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as a major milestone in Da Nang’s sports and tourism development. For the first time, the city will host the full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam while also staging the 10th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.

Players at the Vietnam (in white) – Yemen match on May 7. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam edge Yemen in AFC U17 Asian Cup opener

At the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Vietnam are drawn in Group C alongside the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UAE and Yemen. Under the fixture schedule, Vietnam will face Yemen on May 7, the RoK on May 10 and the UAE on May 14.

A performance at the Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2026 to return in September

Co-hosted by the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports, and domestic and foreign agencies, the whole spectacle is meant to honour the city’s millennia-old heritage while reafffirming its strategy of establishing culture as a development engine.

An installation by Le Huu Hieu at the 61st Venice Art Biennale in Italy (Photo courtesy of Venice Art Biennale)

Vietnam lacquer artists debut at Venice Biennale

Vietnam's appearance at the Venice Art Biennale 2026 is not only a symbolic milestone for the country's fine arts scene but also a new chapter in the integration of Vietnamese art into the global landscape.