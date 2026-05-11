Culture - Sports

Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week concludes in Da Nang

Held from May 7 to 11, Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week in Da Nang featured the inaugural full-distance VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026, consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling segment and a full 42-kilometre marathon. The week also included the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang, comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycling course and 21-kilometre run.

An athlete in the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
An athlete in the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) - Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week concluded in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 11 with an awarding ceremony honouring outstanding athletes of the VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026.

In the men’s full-distance category, Andrey Sharipov of Uzbekistan claimed the championship title with a time of 8 hours 45 minutes and 47 seconds. Meng Yang of China finished second in 8 hours 59 minutes and 1 second, while Joji Nitta of Japan secured third place with a time of 9 hours 11 minutes and 26 seconds.

In the women’s event, US athlete Hope Hoffman won the title after completing the course in 9 hours 49 minutes and 23 seconds. Beibei Qiao of China came second with a time of 10 hours and 36 seconds, followed by fellow Chinese competitor Siming Ji, with 10 hours 3 minutes and 32 seconds.

Earlier, at the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026, Rodrigo Acevedo from the Isle of Man topped the men’s standings with a time of 4 hours 2 minutes and 22 seconds. Vietnamese athlete Lam Quang Nhat finished second in 4 hours 13 minutes and 44 seconds, while Japan’s Ryosuke Ohata took third place with a result of 4 hours 15 minutes and 36 seconds. In the women’s 70.3 category, Daniela Rodriguez of Colombia claimed victory in 4 hours 50 minutes and 4 seconds. The Republic of Korea’s Hyekyeong Seo placed second with a time of 4 hours 59 minutes and 41 seconds, narrowly ahead of France’s Ines Caby, who finished third in 4 hours 59 minutes and 46 seconds.

Held from May 7 to 11, the multisport event week featured the inaugural full-distance VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026, consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling segment and a full 42-kilometre marathon. The week also included the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang, comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycling course and 21-kilometre run.

The event was jointly organised by the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Sunrise Events Vietnam, IRONMAN Group and related units.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as an important milestone in the city’s sports and tourism development journey, marking the first time Da Nang had hosted the full-distance VNG IRONMAN Vietnam, and the 10th season of VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.

According to Hai, the event further demonstrated Da Nang’s capacity to host large-scale international sporting competitions, helping promote the city as a dynamic, modern and internationally integrated destination. It also contributes to tourism growth, the development of the sports economy and the promotion of active and healthy lifestyles within the community.

Organisers said the event week attracted more than 4,700 athletes, including approximately 1,800 international competitors, making it the largest triathlon festival ever held in Vietnam.

The week also featured a range of side events, including the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity race, the SUNRISE SPRINT Vietnam triathlon, and the IRONKIDS Vietnam competition for children.

Chris Morris, Operations Director for IRONMAN Asia, said the decision to organise a full-distance race in Da Nang for the first time reflected confidence in the rapid growth of triathlon in Vietnam and underscored the country’s increasingly important role in IRONMAN’s regional development strategy./.

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