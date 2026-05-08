Culture - Sports

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 aims to elevate local gaming industry globally

Carrying the theme “Do local, go global”, this year’s event promotes a development approach rooted in Vietnamese creativity and innovation as the foundation for expanding local gaming products into international markets. Organisers expect the event to draw around 60,000 participants.

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 brings together more than 300 representatives from regulatory agencies, game developers, publishers, and leading industry experts from Vietnam and abroad. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam GameVerse 2026 brings together more than 300 representatives from regulatory agencies, game developers, publishers, and leading industry experts from Vietnam and abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam GameVerse 2026 opened on May 8, underscoring Vietnam’s drive to position the gaming industry as a strategic pillar of the digital economy.

Carrying the theme “Do local, go global”, this year’s event promotes a development approach rooted in Vietnamese creativity and innovation as the foundation for expanding local gaming products into international markets. Organisers expect the event to draw around 60,000 participants.

At the opening ceremony, Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the organising board, said Vietnam GameVerse has now emerged as a recognised destination for the global gaming community.

He welcomed the participation of partners from the Republic of Korea, China, the US and Japan, alongside major technology firms including Google, Meta, ByteDance, Roblox and Riot Games, as well as esports teams from 11 Southeast Asian countries.​

Le Quang Tu Do highlighted Vietnam’s strong economic momentum, noting that the country’s GDP reached 514 billion USD in 2025 while per capita income exceeded 5,000 USD. He added that the gaming industry has recently been designated as one of Vietnam’s six key cultural industries, paving the way for preferential policies and tax incentives.

He urged international partners to step up investment in Vietnam’s gaming ecosystem and encouraged domestic firms to strengthen collaboration in order to capitalise on what he described as a rare opportunity to take Vietnamese games to the global market.

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Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the organising board delivers opening remarks. (Photo: VNA)

​Since its debut in 2023, Vietnam GameVerse has steadily expanded in both scale and influence. This year also marks the first time the event has introduced ticket sales, a move organisers say is intended to enhance programme quality, deliver more exclusive experiences, and align the event with international standards.

​One of the forum’s highlights is a series of international cooperation agreements focused on technology transfer and workforce development for Vietnam’s gaming sector. The partnerships aim to support practical training, technology sharing, and innovative solutions for the country’s gaming ecosystem.

The event also features, for the first time, a special exchange session with GAM Esports COO Izumin and members of the team’s Arena of Valor roster. Organisers expect the session to provide insights into professional esports development and contribute to raising Vietnam’s esports profile internationally.

​Meanwhile, the Vietnam Game Awards 2026 will be held on the evening of May 8, recognising outstanding products, services and individuals across 21 award categories.

​Vietnam GameVerse 2026 is also focusing on nurturing emerging talent through the GameHub competition, where the top five projects will receive investment and commercialisation support from organisers.

​The event is expected to create fresh momentum for improving the quality of Vietnamese-made games, boosting foreign investment inflows, and strengthening Vietnam’s standing in the global gaming industry./.

VNA
#Vietnam GameVerse 2026 #e-sports #digital economy Ho Chi Minh City
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