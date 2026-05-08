Culture - Sports

Film market to debut at 2026 Hanoi International Film Festival

The festival aims to strengthen the HANIFF brand as a major national and international cinema event, while promoting Hanoi as a creative and sustainable capital city and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the global creative network.

The best feature-length film award is presented at the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival in 2024. (Photo: nguoihanoi.vn)
The best feature-length film award is presented at the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival in 2024. (Photo: nguoihanoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A film market will make its debut at the eighth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2026, scheduled for November 24–28, aiming to create an annual film trading platform and support the professional and internationally integrated development of Vietnam’s film industry ecosystem.

The five-day festival will feature opening and closing ceremonies, competition and non-competition screenings, seminars, a gala dinner and various side events.

It aims to strengthen the HANIFF brand as a major national and international cinema event, while promoting Hanoi as a creative and sustainable capital city and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the global creative network.

The event will showcase outstanding Vietnamese and international films, discover new cinematic talent and foster exchanges among filmmakers, distributors and artists from Vietnam and abroad.

Side events include the HANIFF Campus for young creators, a film project market, press screenings, mobile film screenings and exhibitions.

Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong said the festival should leave a creative mark through cinematic language rich in humanistic values while honouring emerging talent and inspiring further growth in Vietnam’s film industry.

The festival is also expected to help expand Vietnam’s film market globally, promote international integration and showcase the image of Vietnam and Hanoi as a peaceful and creative city recognised by UNESCO./.​

VNA
#Hanoi International Film Festival #film market #Vietnam’s film industry Ha Noi
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