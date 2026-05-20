Health

Healthcare cooperation shines in Vietnam – Germany ties

The partnership between Military Hospital 175 and medical institutions in Leipzig has been recognised as a highlight of Vietnam – Germany healthcare cooperation, as well as of the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig.

The meeting between the delegation from Military Hospital 175 and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung at Leipzig City Hall (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between the delegation from Military Hospital 175 and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung at Leipzig City Hall (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A delegation from Military Hospital 175 under Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence visited Leipzig city and St. Georg Hospital of Germany on May 19 to assess more than a decade of healthcare cooperation and explore opportunities for collaboration expansion in the years ahead.

The partnership between Military Hospital 175 and medical institutions in Leipzig has been recognised as a highlight of Vietnam – Germany healthcare cooperation, as well as of the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig.

Major General Dr. Tran Quoc Viet, Director of Military Hospital 175, said one of the partnership’s most notable achievements is the development of highly skilled healthcare personnel. With practical support from Leipzig authorities and German partner hospitals, many Vietnamese doctors, nurses and technicians have received professional training in Germany, while German experts have travelled to Vietnam to conduct specialised training programmes for local medical staff.

The cooperation has also enabled the successful transfer and application of advanced medical technologies to the Vietnamese side, especially in cardiovascular rehabilitation, movement therapy and orthopaedic rehabilitation following hip and knee replacement surgeries, he added.

Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung highlighted that 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany Strategic Partnership, describing healthcare collaboration as part of the broader progress in bilateral ties across economic, scientific and research fields.

He said the two cities still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in physiotherapy, rehabilitation and orthopaedics, where modern technologies could be used to develop practical medical support devices for patients.

Under Vietnam’s master plan for health establishments through 2030 with a vision to 2045, Military Hospital 175 has been identified as one of six national key hospitals prioritised for investment and development to international standards.

Major General Prof. Nguyen Truong Giang, Director of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry's Military Medical Department, said the hospital and its Leipzig partners are focusing on developing high-quality human resources, strengthening hospital management, expanding specialised healthcare services and boosting scientific research to build a modern medical institution meeting regional and international standards.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with the leadership of St. Georg Hospital, focusing on expanding medical technology transfer, enhancing specialty-to-specialty cooperation and training internationally qualified healthcare professionals.

​Over the past three years, St. Georg Hospital has welcomed 13 trainees from Military Hospital 175, giving them opportunities to study and gain practical experience in Germany’s advanced healthcare system.

vnanet-potal-hop-tac-y-te-diem-sang-trong-moi-quan-he-giua-viet-nam-va-duc-8772576.jpg
Certificate presentation ceremony for two Vietnamese trainees who completed their training programme at St. Georg Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, St. Georg Hospital also presented training completion certificates to two trainees from Military Hospital 175, highlighting the increasingly effective and practical cooperation between the two leading medical institutions./.

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