Health

The East Rose Dental strengthens Vietnam’s premium dental tourism position internationally

The East Rose Dental is among the Vietnamese dental brands investing in advanced technology, experienced clinicians, and personalised treatment approaches.

Hanoi (VNA) - As Vietnam gains international attention in healthcare tourism, The East Rose Dental is among the Vietnamese dental brands investing in advanced technology, experienced clinicians, and personalised treatment approaches to meet growing demand from overseas Vietnamese and international patients seeking premium dental care in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam’s dental tourism sector is entering a new stage of development as international patients increasingly seek destinations capable of combining clinical expertise, modern technology, personalized care, and efficient treatment planning.

In recent years, Vietnam has become more visible among overseas Vietnamese, expatriates, and international travelers looking for cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, smile makeovers, and full mouth rehabilitation treatments. According to industry observations, many patients today are no longer driven purely by affordability, but by overall treatment quality and long term experience.

This trend has contributed to the growth of Vietnam’s premium dental segment, particularly in major urban centers such as Ho Chi Minh City.

Founded in 2000, The East Rose Dental is among the Vietnamese dental brands developing services aimed at both domestic and international patients through a combination of clinical experience, digital dentistry technology, and patient centered care.

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According to the clinic, international patients increasingly request detailed consultations before treatment, including digital treatment simulations, implant planning, estimated recovery timelines, and clearer communication regarding procedures.

Many overseas Vietnamese and international visitors travel with limited schedules, making treatment coordination and transparency especially important.

The East Rose Dental stated that personalized treatment planning has become a key factor in modern dentistry, particularly in implant rehabilitation and cosmetic smile makeover cases where facial harmony, bite function, and long term stability all need to be considered simultaneously.

To support these expectations, the clinic has invested in digital dentistry systems including X-Guide Navigation for implant surgery, Scan 3D Trios, and CAD/CAM restorative workflows.

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According to the clinic, these technologies support diagnostics, treatment precision, and communication between clinicians and patients throughout the treatment journey.

Digital planning technologies are increasingly being applied in complex implant rehabilitation procedures and aesthetic restorative treatments, helping patients better understand treatment options before procedures begin.

Representing The East Rose Dental, Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, an implant and restorative dentist with more than 26 years of clinical experience, said modern patients increasingly expect dentistry to combine aesthetics, functionality, safety, and long term predictability.

After graduating from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Ho Chi Minh City, Dr. Thu Thuy continued her professional development through advanced training programs in countries with developed dental systems, including programs associated with Harvard University in the United States, the University of Zurich in Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

According to the clinic, continuous international education allows clinicians to remain updated with modern implantology, restorative dentistry, and digital treatment approaches aligned with global dentistry trends.

Dr. Thu Thuy also represents The East Rose Dental in strategic collaborations involving next generation robotic implant surgery systems, with the goal of integrating advanced technologies into clinical practice as they become commercially available internationally.

Beyond technology and clinical expertise, patient experience is becoming another defining factor within Vietnam’s premium dental market.

International patients increasingly value privacy, communication, personalized consultations, and post treatment support throughout their dental journey.

Facilities at The East Rose Dental are designed to support consultation, treatment, and follow up care in an environment intended to provide a more comfortable and refined patient experience.

Industry observers believe Vietnam’s reputation in dental tourism may continue strengthening as clinics invest more heavily in technology, professional development, internationally aligned treatment standards, and long term patient care.

For Vietnamese dental brands, this shift also presents an opportunity to strengthen trust with international communities while contributing to Vietnam’s broader healthcare tourism reputation.

With more than 26 years of development, The East Rose Dental continues positioning itself within Vietnam’s growing premium dental tourism segment through continued investment in technology, education, and personalized treatment approaches for both local and international patients.

The East Rose Dental

Branch 1: 30 36 Phan Boi Chau Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Branch 2: 166 Dong Van Cong Street, Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hotline: +84 908 321 455 | +84 931 857 885

Website: eastrosedental.com

VNA
#The East Rose Dental #Ho Chi Minh City #premium dental care #Vietnamese dental brands
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