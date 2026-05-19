Vietnam, Japan step up hi-tech healthcare cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh on May 19 hosted Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Japan's Tokushukai Medical Group and representatives of Vietnamese tech giant FPT Corporation, highlighting expanding Vietnam–Japan healthcare cooperation focused on technology, workforce training and system development to improve service quality and public health.

Thanh highlighted the strong momentum in Vietnam–Japan relations with growing political trust, particularly following the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2023 and the visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in May 2026.

Within this broader framework, healthcare cooperation is entering a higher-quality phase, with a focus on advanced technologies, human resource development and building a sustainable health system, she said.

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh hosts a reception for Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Japan's Tokushukai Medical Group and representatives of Vietnamese tech giant FPT Corporation on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Health is a core component of national happiness index, she stressed, affirming that Vietnam consistently strives to build a fair, efficient, sustainable and internationally integrated healthcare system; promote a scientific and people-centred medical system, aiming to build a healthy Vietnam where all citizens have access to healthcare and can live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

Vietnam considers the medical profession a special vocation, therefore, its healthcare workforce must meet high professional standards while upholding medical ethics as a core value, she said, noting that Vietnam needs breakthrough mechanisms and policies to further develop human resources in this sector.

Welcoming the 2026–2029 cooperation agreement between FPT and Tokushukai, Thanh said it reflects the strong commitment and active engagement of the Vietnamese and Japanese business communities in Vietnam’s socio-economic development in the new era.

The NA Vice Chairwoman acknowledged the pioneering role of FPT Corporation in researching, applying, and advancing science and technology, as well as deploying digital transformation and artificial intelligence solutions in hospital management, diagnosis support, treatment, and healthcare services, saying that theses have contributed to improving the quality of medical services.

She expressed hope for stronger Vietnam–Japan healthcare cooperation to enable broader access to advanced medical technologies, particularly in cardiology and oncology, while noting ongoing efforts by Vietnam’s legislature to improve the legal framework and strengthen the healthcare system’s capacity. She voiced confidence that, with the dedication of Higashiue, collaboration between Tokushukai Group and FPT Corporation will deliver tangible outcomes and emerge as a new symbol of Vietnam–Japan cooperation in healthcare and science-technology.

She called on the two sides to accelerate digital transformation and develop a healthcare ecosystem to better serve the Vietnamese people; and boost transferring treatment expertise and healthcare facility management practices, as well as in training and developing medical human resources through programmes and hands-on training in both Japan and Vietnam.

Thanh also encouraged greater involvement of Japanese experts in specialised fields such as dialysis, organ transplantation, cardiovascular care, cancer treatment, and elderly care, as well as the development of high-tech medical centres in major Vietnamese cities.

For his part, Higashiue affirmed Tokushukai’s commitment to working closely with FPT to effectively implement the signed cooperation initiatives.

He praised Vietnam’s investment climate, development potential and strong push for digital transformation in healthcare and public health, saying that the Japanese group stands ready to share expertise and expand cooperation with Vietnamese partners, aiming to leverage the country’s young and dynamic workforce to improve service quality and contribute to public health protection./.

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