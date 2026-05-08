Health

US veteran calls Vietnamese doctors “heroes” after life-saving treatment.

After being assisted on a medically supported flight back to the United States for continued treatment, Gilberto’s health condition showed positive improvement. From afar, he later sent a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to the medical team at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, the people he called “heroes.”

Mr. Gilberto recovered well after treatment at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.
Mr. Gilberto recovered well after treatment at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

Hanoi (VNA) – A 67-year-old American tourist became disoriented at the airport and was hospitalised with acute liver failure and metabolic acidosis, requiring dialysis.

The race against time to save a multi-organ failure patient with a rare blood type.

Just before boarding a flight back to the United States following a trip to Vietnam, Gilberto Cesar Hinojosa (67-year-old), an American veteran, suddenly developed a critical condition after running out of anti-rejection medication, leading to acute liver failure in a transplanted liver, along with hepatic encephalopathy. The patient was admitted to the hospital in a confused state with severe metabolic acidosis, liver failure and acute kidney failure, all of which were life-threatening.

Doctors at Hong Ngoc General Hospital immediately initiated intensive resuscitation measures, including plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). As the patient had the rare O Rh-negative blood type, each treatment session required approximately four litres of compatible blood products. The hospital coordinated with the US Embassy in Hanoi to urgently mobilise blood donations, ensuring timely emergency treatment.

After 14 days of intensive treatment, the patient’s biochemical indicators improved significantly, and his organ functions gradually recovered. “I received blood transfusions many times. By the third round, staff members from the US Embassy donated blood to help keep me alive. Throughout the eight-hour overnight dialysis sessions, the nurses never left my side. They worked very professionally and took great care of me,” Gilberto recalled emotionally.

US veteran praises Vietnamese doctors and expresses love for Vietnam.

After being assisted on a medically supported flight back to the United States for continued treatment, Gilberto’s health condition showed positive improvement. From afar, he later sent a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to the medical team at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, the people he called “heroes.”

us-veteran-2.png
Video of Mr. Gilberto sharing his unforgettable treatment journey in Vietnam.

In the video, he emotionally recalled his difficult treatment journey, including emergency blood transfusions, long nights in the hospital and the dedicated care provided by people who were once strangers to him. “The doctors and staff at Hong Ngoc General Hospital saved my life, not just once but many times. During my treatment there, Dr. Vu, Dr. Nghia, Dr. Thu and nurse Dinh Viet took great care of me and did everything they could to save my life,” he said.

Looking back on his treatment journey in Vietnam, the American veteran expressed deep admiration and immense gratitude for the country’s healthcare services. “To me, Vietnamese doctors are truly heroes. I also deeply appreciate the coordination between the hospital and the US Embassy in helping me return home safely,” he said.

Vietnam is gradually emerging as a trusted healthcare destination for international patients

According to the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, Vietnam is gradually becoming a bright spot on the regional healthcare map, attracting around 300,000 international patients and overseas Vietnamese each year. Among them, Hong Ngoc General Hospital receives approximately 25,000 foreign patient visits annually, ranging from general health check ups to specialized surgeries.

“I feel like I’ve been given a second life. Thank you to the doctors for saving me in time. I will always remember the dedicated care I received here,” said L. Booby from the Philippines after receiving timely emergency treatment for a heart attack at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

“I have been living and working in Hanoi, so I was already familiar with Hong Ngoc General Hospital. I felt completely reassured receiving treatment here. The doctors are highly dedicated, and the quality of service is comparable to that in Taiwan,” shared Mr. H.W.Y. from Taiwan after undergoing coronary stent intervention at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

us-veteran3.jpg
Patient H.W.Y. (Taiwan) underwent coronary stent intervention at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

With strong investment in advanced medical technology, internationally standardized healthcare services and a team of highly experienced and compassionate medical professionals, Vietnam is steadily strengthening its position on the global healthcare map, becoming an increasingly trusted destination for patients seeking quality healthcare and peace of mind./.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital – The place to trust

- Hotline: (+84) 24 3927 5568

- Yen Ninh Facility - 55 Yen Ninh street, Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi

- Phuc Truong Minh Facility - 8 Chau Van Liem street, Tu Liem ward, Hanoi

VNA
#Hong Ngoc General Hospital #US Embassy in Hanoi #Vietnam's medical care #foreign patients in Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Dr Ton Thanh Tra, Director of Cho Ray–Phnom Penh Hospital, personally examines and performs an ultrasound for a critically ill patient, who was later admitted for free surgery at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam delivers free medical care to communities in Cambodia

During the programme in Prey Veng, a team of 26 doctors and medical staff, equipped with modern medical equipment, provided check-ups and health consultations to 500 residents, including 250 people of Vietnamese origin and 250 Cambodian citizens.

See more

Residents in Hanoi's Bach Mai ward receive free health check-ups. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves toward universal free annual health checkups from 2026

Every Vietnamese citizen from 2026 onward will be entitled to at least one free annual medical checkup or screening. Each individual will also have a digital health record integrated into the national digital identification platform VNeID, enabling authorities and healthcare providers to manage health data in a synchronised and continuous manner.

Ho Chi Minh City's digital citizen application (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City rolls out electronic health records on digital citizen app

Under the plan, each resident will be assigned a unique EHR linked to their personal identification number, ensuring accuracy and consistency while minimising duplication and data discrepancies. Health data will be continuously updated from medical facilities, routine check-ups, and screening programmes, then integrated and centrally displayed on the application.

At the Government’s regular press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Hospital duo on track for Q2 opening as roadblocks vanish

The Health Ministry has worked in lockstep with the Ministry of Construction to clear cost-appraisal and contract-approval bottlenecks, with the process now flowing smoothly. It has also teamed up with the construction and defence ministries to press contractors to accelerate outstanding licensing requirements, including fire safety and waste treatment systems.

A kidney transplant performed at the Hue Central Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)

Six lives extended through single organ donation

When one heart stops beating so that others may live on, it represents not only a medical transfer but also a continuation of compassion and humanity, said Professor Dr Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the Hue Central Hospital.

Doctors at the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City perform colorectal cancer surgery on the Indonesian patient. (Photo: published by VNA)

Indonesian patient travels to Vietnam for colorectal cancer surgery

The successful colorectal cancer surgery for an Indonesian patient once again demonstrates the advances in the professional expertise of Vietnamese doctors and has further strengthened the country’s medical reputation and the trust of patients across the region and beyond.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam intensifies efforts to end malaria by 2030

In 2025, the country reported 246 cases with no deaths, down more than 30% year-on-year. In the first months of 2026, only 25 cases were recorded, again with no fatalities. So far, 26 out of 34 provinces and cities have been officially recognised as malaria-free.

Illustrative image -(Source: Internet)

Vietnam warns of HiPP baby food after Austria’s recall

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) has announced that HiPP – a German-Swiss baby food producer – and supermarket chain SPAR had recalled all 190g-jars of HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato from 1,500 stores in Austria due to suspected contamination with rat poison.

The caregivers’ club in Coc village, Pu Luong commune, the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, has established a livelihood support fund, helping households develop their economies through models such as rice cultivation, vegetable growing, fish farming and poultry raising. (Photo: VNA)

Community-based child nutrition care model benefits Thanh Hoa’s locality

After more than one year of implementation with the support of World Vision, the model has delivered positive outcomes in improving nutrition and enhancing the quality of childcare. Household livelihoods have improved, mothers’ awareness and caregiving skills have been strengthened, and notably, the rate of child malnutrition in Coc has declined markedly.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc University Hospital, presents a token of appreciation in recognition of the noble gesture of the organ donor’s family. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

British teen’s organ donation saves three Vietnamese lives

A 19-year-old British tourist who died during a trip to Vietnam has saved the lives of three Vietnamese patients with end-stage organ failure, in a deeply moving act of compassion. The young woman is the first foreign national to donate organs in Vietnam.

A workshop at the One Health Summit, held in Lyon, France, from April 5 to 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam backs global One Health commitments at Lyon summit

The MAE welcomed the French Government’s organisation of the One Health Summit, describing it as an important forum to advance global political commitments and strengthen international cooperation in preventing zoonotic diseases.