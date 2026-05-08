Vietnam-Sri Lanka traditional friendship

See more
Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and India have issued a Joint Statement on Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.
Vietnam makes practical contributions to ASEAN
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines on May 7–8 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN 2026. Since joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has remained a proactive and responsible member, making important contributions to ASEAN Community building and regional peace, stability and cooperation.
Import-export turnover up over 24%
In the first four months of 2026, Vietnam’s total import–export turnover was estimated at 344.17 billion USD, up 24.2% year on year, with exports rising 19.7% and imports climbing 28.7%, resulting in a trade deficit of 7.11 billion USD.
Vietnam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, paid a State visit to the Republic of India from May 5-7 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vietnam’s first university tops at THE Awards Asia 2026
Within the framework of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit 2026, held from April 21 to 24, 2026 in Hong Kong (China), Phenikaa University was honoured with the “Leadership and Management Team of the Year” award at the THE Awards Asia 2026.
Construction begins on Phan Thiet Airport’s civil aviation component
The project is designed to meet 4E airport standards, with a capacity of 2 million passengers per year by 2030 and total investment of nearly 3.9 trillion VND (148 million USD).
Targets for cultural development to 2030
On January 7, 2026, on behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary To Lam signed and promulgated Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture. The resolution was issued as the country enters a new stage of development marked by growing demands for rapid and sustainable growth, with closer integration between economic, political and social development, and culture and people.
New York Times lists Vietnam among Top Global Destinations for 2026
The New York Times – the renowned American newspaper – has placed Vietnam at 34th position in its list of the top 52 global destinations for 2026. Vietnam is recognised as a rapidly evolving tourism hub, offering increasingly diverse and high-quality experiences for travelers.
Party chief calls for better living conditions for workers
Workers should not only receive material support during holidays, but benefit from stable jobs, higher incomes, safer workplaces and improved access to housing, education, healthcare and cultural life, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said, stressing that their living conditions must match their contributions to enterprises and the nation.
Historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: The pinnacle of Vietnam’s revolutionary war
The Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which took place from April 26 to 30, 1975, marked the pinnacle of victory in Vietnam’s revolutionary war, creating some of the most brilliant chapters in the nation’s long history of resisting foreign invaders.
Youth Volunteer Movement in resistance against US imperialism
During the most challenging moments of the resistance against American imperialism, the Youth Volunteer forces - with their spirit of sacrifice and determination - made a profound contribution to the nation's historic victory in the spring of 1975.
Foreign direct investment up nearly 43% in Q1
Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam reached 15.2 billion USD in the first quarter of 2026, marking a strong 42.9% year-on-year increase.
Vietnam’s outbound investment up 2.6 times Y-o-Y in Q1
In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s total outbound investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 619.9 million USD, up 2.6 times year-on-year.
Commemoration of Hung Kings - Gathering the spirit of patriotism
The Commemoration of the Hung Kings and the Hung Kings Temple Festival are among the most important festivals of the year for Vietnamese people. The worship of the Hung Kings is not only part of the cultural identity of the Vietnamese community but has also transcended national boundaries to become an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Hanoi ranks 25th among world’s most interesting cities in 2026
Hanoi has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 most interesting cities to live and explore in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the Vietnamese capital’s rising appeal on the global tourism map.
To-do list for dengue fever prevention
Since the beginning of 2026, surveillance data show 31,927 cases and four deaths nationwide due to dengue fever. Cases were recorded early in the year, mainly in southern provinces and cities. The number of infections may continue to rise in the coming months, especially during the rainy season.
New decision sets out 20 national databases
Decision No. 11/2026/QĐ-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on March 28, 2026, sets out a list of 20 national databases.
Vietnam – Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
At the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse pays a State visit to Vietnam from April 21 to 24.
Hung Kings Temple Festival to feature diverse activities
The Hung Kings Commemoration Day – the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week in the Year of Binh Ngo 2026 will take place from April 17 to April 26, 2026 (from March 1 to March 10 of the lunar Year of Binh Ngo), featuring many new highlights and distinctive activities. The event is held to honour national cultural identity and the cultural values of the Hung Kings era, while affirming the sacred significance of Hung Kings Commemoration Day as a national holiday.
Party Central Committee stresses significance of cultural development
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Central Committee called for building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, aligned with national, cultural and family value systems, as well as Vietnamese human standards.