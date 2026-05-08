Politics

PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

At the 48th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to deliver key speeches conveying Vietnam’s foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country’s views on ASEAN priorities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Cebu (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit which officially opened on May 8, in Cebu, the Philippines, along with the participation of leaders from other ASEAN member states, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and representatives of international organisations.

Under the theme “Navigating Our Shared Future, Together,” the host country has outlined three major priorities for ASEAN cooperation in 2026: strengthening key foundations for peace and security; expanding corridors of prosperity; and advancing people empowerment.

In his opening remarks, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026, stressed that the region is facing a decisive moment amid an increasingly complex and uncertain international environment, particularly due to the impact of tensions in the Middle East on regional security, economic stability, and people’s livelihoods.

He affirmed that ASEAN must continue to uphold solidarity, adaptability, and centrality in the regional architecture. According to the Philippine leader, current challenges should not divide ASEAN but instead serve as a driving force for member states to strengthen coordination, enhance mutual understanding, and act more effectively together. He underscored the need for collective solutions to address security, economic, and social stability challenges while maintaining momentum in building the ASEAN Community despite global uncertainties.

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An overview of the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

The Philippine President called on ASEAN countries to continue fostering solidarity, openness, and shared responsibility in order to build a peaceful, stable, and sustainably developed region.

The 48th ASEAN Summit is one of ASEAN leaders’ two regular annual meetings in 2026 and serves as an important platform for leaders to exchange comprehensive assessments of global and regional developments, and agree on strategic orientations and measures to strengthen ASEAN cooperation.

At the summit, PM Hung is expected to deliver key speeches conveying Vietnam’s foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country’s views on ASEAN priorities. He will also put forward practical proposals aimed at strengthening the ASEAN Community-building process, enhancing the bloc’s resilience and adaptability amid global uncertainties, particularly the impacts of the Middle East situation, and discussing regional and international issues of shared concern./.

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