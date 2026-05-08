Vietnamese PM meets leaders of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia

Cebu (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held separate meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on May 8 as part of his trip to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

​During discussions with his Singaporean counterpart, PM Hung highly valued the positive development of bilateral economic cooperation over the past time and expressed his hope that both sides would continue accelerating the implementation of clean energy connectivity projects, contributing to ensuring each country’s energy security amid current regional and global uncertainties and challenges.

​Expressing his pleasure at meeting PM Hung following their phone talks on April 16, PM Wong once again congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his new position. He spoke highly of the policies, development orientations, and strong reforms being carried out by the Vietnamese Government, expressing confidence that the Vietnamese economy would continue to record robust growth in the coming period. He also affirmed that Singapore would continue accompanying and supporting the Vietnamese Government in implementing reforms to meet development and international integration requirements in the new period.

On that basis, the PMs agreed to maintain high-level and all-level exchanges and contacts through various channels, while focusing on effectively implementing the action programme for the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025–2030. The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination and consultation at regional and international multilateral forums, contributing to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality.

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul, PM Hung affirmed that he would work closely with his Thai counterpart to further promote the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive, effective, and robust manner in the coming time.

PM Anutin warmly congratulated PM Hung on his new position and affirmed that the Thai Government attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to further deepen bilateral ties.

The two leaders agreed to consolidate political trust through enhanced high-level exchanges and contacts and make thorough preparations for upcoming high-level visits between the two countries. They also consented to continue coordinating closely to maximise the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation and dialogue mechanisms, and stressed the need to boost investment in both countries while facilitating greater market access for each other's goods in a balanced and sustainable manner.

PM Hung proposed that Thailand consider removing technical barriers and creating more favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to access the Thai market. PM Anutin, for his part, encouraged Vietnamese businesses to step up investment and business activities in Thailand.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at their meeting on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government attaches great importance to the traditional friendship with Indonesia, stressing that the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025 during Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Indonesia marked an important milestone in the two countries’ fine bilateral ties.

Congratulating PM Hung on his new position, President Prabowo Subianto expressed his wish to work closely with the Vietnamese PM and Government to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries' people.

Expressing their delight at positive progress in cooperation across key bilateral pillars in recent years, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to further strengthening political trust through regular exchanges of high-level delegations and contacts at all levels, while enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture and potential areas such as the digital economy, green transition and energy.

The two sides agreed to support greater market access for each other’s goods with a view to raising bilateral trade to 18 billion USD or higher in a balanced manner, while continuing to promote cooperation in energy, as well as oil and gas exploration and production, to help ensure energy security.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, stressing the importance of working together with other ASEAN member states to promote multilateralism, cooperation, solidarity and ASEAN centrality, as well as advancing ASEAN’s common positions on regional and international issues of shared interest./.​