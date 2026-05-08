Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets ASEAN Secretary-General

Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat in the community building process, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while meeting ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on May 8 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on May 8 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ASEAN Secretariat and Kao Kim Hourn personally for their important contributions to promoting cooperation, advancing ASEAN Community-building efforts and supporting specialised bodies as well as member states.

Vietnam is entering a new development era, with the goal of maintaining rapid and sustainable growth through the effective mobilisation of social resources, the building of a transparent and favourable institutional environment, and stronger digital transformation efforts, he said.

He affirmed that Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat in this process. On the occasion, the PM invited the ASEAN Secretary-General to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled for June 9-10 in Hanoi.

For his part, Kao Kim Hourn praised Vietnam’s achievements over more than 30 years of ASEAN membership, describing the country as one of the bloc’s key members with the region’s second-highest average growth rate. He noted that Vietnam’s development priorities and goals are closely aligned with ASEAN’s broader directions and priorities, adding that a strong and prosperous Vietnam would make an important contribution to the ASEAN Community-building process.

The ASEAN Secretary-General also noted that he had attended the ASEAN Future Forum in both 2024 and 2025, describing it as an important platform for government leaders, businesses and scholars to exchange ideas, strengthen connections and propose initiatives. He said he looks forward to attending this year’s forum to discuss solutions and initiatives aimed at strengthening ASEAN solidarity, cooperation and centrality amid growing global uncertainties./.

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