Vietnam, Sri Lanka issue Joint Statement on elevation of relations to Comprehensive Partnership

Colombo (VNA) – Vietnam and Sri Lanka have issued a Joint Statement on the elevation of the relations to a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam's state visit to Sri Lanka on May 7-8.

The following the full text of the Joint Statement

JOINT STATEMENT

Between THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIET NAM AND THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

On the elevation of the relations to a Comprehensive Partnership during the State Visit of H.E. To Lam General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Sri Lanka

07-08 May 2026

At the invitation of His Excellency Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, His Excellency To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, undertook a State Visit to Sri Lanka from 07- 08 May 2026. Upon arrival at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 8th May 2026, General Secretary and President To Lam was accorded a ceremonial welcome including 21 gun salutes which was followed by bilateral discussions. The two leaders also addressed a joint Press Briefing, paid tribute to the Ho Chi Minh statue located at the Colombo Public Library. General Secretary and President To Lam met the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and jointly inaugurated the Sri Lanka - Viet Nam Trade, Investment & Tourism Cooperation Forum held in Colombo; General Secretary and President To Lam also met the Speaker of the Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne and addressed the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The visit reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and mutual trust between the two countries that has spanned over 55 years, underpinned by mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to peace, stability and development. This relationship is further driven by the two countries’ shared aspirations for peace, independence and self-reliance, alongside a common vision for security, economic prosperity, sustainable development, and a steadfast commitment to international law, including the United Nations Charter.

During their meeting, President Disanayaka extended warm congratulations to President To Lam on his re-appointment as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and his election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, reflecting the deep trust and confidence placed in his distinguished leadership. President Disanayaka expressed his firm conviction that, under General Secretary and President To Lam’s visionary guidance, Viet Nam would continue to attain even greater achievements and sustained progress.

The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive and substantive discussion on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction with the progress of the longstanding friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and, announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership. With the elevation of Viet Nam - Sri Lanka relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, both countries commit to further consolidating and strengthening their friendly cooperation, establishing high-level political trust, and expanding the scale and level of cooperation toward a comprehensive and substantive direction across all fields. This upgrade is also predicated on respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

I. Political, defense, and security cooperation

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen high-level engagements and exchanges at all levels across all channels, including people-to-people exchanges, and emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of cooperation between the two legislatures and on the need to further consolidate such cooperation through exchanges between committees, particularly between the Women and Young legislators of the two countries and promote the establishment of the Viet Nam – Sri Lanka National Assembly Group.

The two sides agreed to effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation signed in 2011; encourage more substantive cooperation activities, particularly in United Nations peacekeeping training. Both parties agreed to cooperate in areas such as repair services and procurement of defence equipment; expedite negotiations toward the signing of cooperation agreements in the field of defense to establish a framework for collaboration, while enhancing cooperation in information exchange and defense technology transfer.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in Public Security. The two sides agreed to effectively implement the Security Dialogue mechanism; assess and renew the Agreement on cooperation in combating and preventing crimes signed in 2009; coordinate in the fight against transnational crime, cybercrime, terrorism, and illegal immigration; expand cooperation in maritime security, police, and cyber security.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the legal and judicial fields through the negotiation and signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two Ministries of Justice, replacing the previous Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2013.

II. Economic, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, and science-technology cooperation

The two leaders underscored the importance of further expanding bilateral trade and investment, recognizing the significant untapped potential in economic cooperation between the two countries. Two sides agreed to enhance the substantive efficiency of the Joint Trade Sub-committee and undertake practical measures to enhance trade, including trade facilitation, information exchange, and promotion of business partnerships. The two leaders recognized the potential for expansion of bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to reach a target of one billion USD bilateral trade by 2030. In this context, the Viet Nam side acknowledged the desirability of Sri Lanka’s becoming a member of RCEP early.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries on May 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders also agreed to further promote stronger investment flows between the two countries. The Vietnamese side appreciated the investments made by Sri Lanka in Viet Nam while the Sri Lankan side expressed its interest in attracting increased investment from Viet Nam. The two sides will further improve the investment and business environment, aiming for symbolic projects in sectors such as infrastructure, telecommunications, education, healthcare, high-tech agriculture, processing of agricultural and aquatic products, and food processing, retail, logistics, tourism infrastructure, and renewable energy.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation in scientific research and technological development in the fields of biotechnology, information technology, electrical engineering, electronics, and automation; expedite the signing of cooperation documents in digital transformation; encourage and create favorable conditions for development cooperation and the provision of information technology products and services.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in priority sectors including agriculture, forestry, aquatic products, and emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives. It was also agreed to actively implement the Work Plan for the 2024-2026 formulated under the 2009 MoU on Agricultural Development Cooperation and prepare the Work Plan for the next phase.

Sri Lanka side requested the Viet Nam side to provide fertilizer for paddy cultivation under a government to government arrangement. Considering the importance attached to the agricultural sector by the two countries and present challenges in supplies, the Viet Nam side undertook to favorably consider this request.

III. Cultural, educational, religious, and people-to-people cooperation

Marking the cordial relations between the two countries, founded on a longstanding historical friendship, Buddhist exchanges spanning centuries and rooted in shared values and a rich cultural heritage, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage values; increase the development and implementation of exchange programs and the promotion of culture, history, and sports; strengthen networking between buddhist organizations; promote intercultural dialogue and explore the organization of forums and pilgrimage activities; and move towards the co-hosting of regional and international Buddhist events.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of ensuring the effective implementation of existing bilateral mechanisms in the field of information and communication; agreed to cooperate in producing radio and television programs to introduce the culture, people, and history of both countries.

Within the framework of the Agreement on Educational Cooperation, both sides agreed to encourage linkages between universities and research institutes and implement the exchange of students and post-graduates.

The two leaders acknowledged the progress of the ongoing initiative to commence direct flights between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam this year, with a view to improving connectivity, effectively promoting Tourism, Trade and People -to- People contact.

Sri Lanka and Vietnam recognized the importance of promoting cooperation of the Friendship and Solidarity Associations of both countries; enhance friendly exchanges, including youth and women and broader people-to-people cooperation.

IV. Multilateral cooperation and close coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strengthening regional and multilateral cooperation, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which serves as an important platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and practical cooperation on issues of common concern. In this regard, leaders expressed satisfaction with the close collaboration between the two countries, including their recent co-chairmanship of the ARF Inter-Sessional Meeting on Disaster Relief, and agreed to further enhance cooperation in the areas of disaster management and humanitarian assistance. The Sri Lankan side conveyed its intention to pursue ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership status and expressed its appreciation for the continued support of Viet Nam in this regard.

Sri Lanka and Viet Nam reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation, and underscored the significance of respect for and adherence to international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in ensuring a stable and peaceful international maritime order.

The two sides recognized the importance of upholding multilateralism, with the United Nations playing a central role, and agreed to strengthen close coordination and mutual support in international and regional fora and organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), South-South Cooperation, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The two leaders exchanged views on global challenges, including climate change, and emphasized the importance of collective action, particularly in supporting developing countries through accessible climate financing and technology transfer. Further two sides agreed on the importance of promoting cooperation in addressing terrorism, transnational crime, and cybercrime, Sri Lanka expressed support for the initiative to establish the Regional Cybercrime Center of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Ha Noi.

During the visit, the two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements covering security, science and technology, religion, culture, information and communication.

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm reception and gracious hospitality extended to him and the delegation during the State Visit./.