☕ Afternoon briefing on May 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the press on May 8 morning (local time), during which they announced the outcomes of their just-ended talks in Colombo, including the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meet with the press. (Photo: VNA)

President Dissanayake expressed his pleasure at welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and his entourage, describing their trip as a reflection of Vietnam’s regard for Sri Lanka as a traditional partner in South Asia. The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and elevating bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he said. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries after their talks on the morning of May 8.



The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the People’s Police Academy under Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the National Police Academy under Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on cooperation in police training and scientific research, an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Science and Technology on cooperation in science and technology, and another MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung put forward three major proposals to help ASEAN effectively respond to increasingly interconnected and multidimensional nature of current challenges while addressing the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines on May 8.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

First, PM Hung emphasised the need to concentrate resources on ensuring essential security needs, including energy security, food security, and human security, including the ratification and effective implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement, and the substantive implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, the ASEAN Power Grid, and the ASEAN Gas Pipeline network. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a working breakfast with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on May 8, on the occasion of his attendance at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.



In a warm and friendly atmosphere, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional solidarity and close-knit ties with the two neighbouring countries. Read full story



- As cybercrime continues to evolve into one of the most pressing transnational security challenges, Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as an active contributor to global cyber governance. The country’s recent ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, widely known as the Hanoi Convention, marks a milestone in that effort.

Viettel Cyber Security wins 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. (Photo: VNA)

On April 7, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed the decision ratifying the convention. Ten days later, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, officially deposited Vietnam’s instrument of ratification with the UN Office of Legal Affairs in New York. Read full story



- Nearly 200 companies took part in the technology exhibition and recruitment fair HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7.



The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH). Read full story



- Nearly one year after implementing its two-tier administration model in tandem with the development of digital government, Ho Chi Minh City has reported significant progress in administrative reform, with online applications accounting for 76% of all administrative dossiers and public satisfaction continuing to rise.



Tran Quang Thai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Centre, said on May 7 that the southern city is steadily shifting from traditional administrative processing methods to a digital operating model centred on citizens and businesses. A unified administrative procedure processing system has been deployed citywide and integrated with the National Public Service Portal as well as specialised databases, creating a synchronised digital platform for receiving, processing, and returning administrative results./. Read full story