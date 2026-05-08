Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 8

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the press on May 8 morning (local time), during which they announced the outcomes of their just-ended talks in Colombo, including the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

vnanet-sri-lanka.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meet with the press. (Photo: VNA)

President Dissanayake expressed his pleasure at welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and his entourage, describing their trip as a reflection of Vietnam’s regard for Sri Lanka as a traditional partner in South Asia. The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and elevating bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he said. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries after their talks on the morning of May 8.

The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the People’s Police Academy under Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the National Police Academy under Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on cooperation in police training and scientific research, an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Science and Technology on cooperation in science and technology, and another MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung put forward three major proposals to help ASEAN effectively respond to increasingly interconnected and multidimensional nature of current challenges while addressing the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines on May 8.

leminhhung1.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

First, PM Hung emphasised the need to concentrate resources on ensuring essential security needs, including energy security, food security, and human security, including the ratification and effective implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement, and the substantive implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, the ASEAN Power Grid, and the ASEAN Gas Pipeline network. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a working breakfast with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on May 8, on the occasion of his attendance at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional solidarity and close-knit ties with the two neighbouring countries. Read full story

- As cybercrime continues to evolve into one of the most pressing transnational security challenges, Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as an active contributor to global cyber governance. The country’s recent ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, widely known as the Hanoi Convention, marks a milestone in that effort.

viettel-cybersecurity-centre-1.jpg
Viettel Cyber Security wins 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. (Photo: VNA)

On April 7, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed the decision ratifying the convention. Ten days later, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, officially deposited Vietnam’s instrument of ratification with the UN Office of Legal Affairs in New York. Read full story

- Nearly 200 companies took part in the technology exhibition and recruitment fair HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7.

The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH). Read full story

- Nearly one year after implementing its two-tier administration model in tandem with the development of digital government, Ho Chi Minh City has reported significant progress in administrative reform, with online applications accounting for 76% of all administrative dossiers and public satisfaction continuing to rise.

Tran Quang Thai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Centre, said on May 7 that the southern city is steadily shifting from traditional administrative processing methods to a digital operating model centred on citizens and businesses. A unified administrative procedure processing system has been deployed citywide and integrated with the National Public Service Portal as well as specialised databases, creating a synchronised digital platform for receiving, processing, and returning administrative results./. Read full story

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM puts forward proposals to address multidimensional challenges at 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised the need to concentrate resources on ensuring essential security needs, including energy security, food security, and human security, including the ratification and effective implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement, and the substantive implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, the ASEAN Power Grid, and the ASEAN Gas Pipeline network.

The Vietnamese delegation holds a working session with representatives of Singapore’s Ministry of Law. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore strengthen supreme court cooperation

Quang affirmed that Vietnam highly values Singapore’s experience in settling international commercial disputes and proposed the Supreme Court of Singapore support Vietnam in developing the specialised court through advanced training programmes for Vietnamese judges and court officials, as well as professional placements in Singapore.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Court reform must deliver measurable results: NA Chairman

Chairman Man urged the people’s court system to keep thoroughly grasping and effectively following the Party’s policies and guidelines on comprehensive national renewal and strategic breakthroughs for national development.

Vietnam presents 100 tonnes of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to the Government and people of Sri Lanka. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka step up cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries after their talks on the morning of May 8.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

At the 48th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to deliver key speeches conveying Vietnam’s foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country’s views on ASEAN priorities.

Students in Da Nang city joint a communication programme "Say No to Fake News" launched by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Boosting "ideological immunity" to counter harmful information

A single post can reach millions of people within minutes. A short video can influence public sentiments on a broad scale. When the speed of dissemination far exceeds the speed of verification, safeguarding social trust in cyberspace becomes a matter of primary importance. That is why ideological work must adapt, move ahead of developments, take the initiative and provide guidance.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (R) meets with Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Musa Heybet. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

The agreement was reached during talks on May 7 between Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang and Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Musa Heybet, held during the Vietnamese official’s visit to Türkiye to attend the SAHA 2026 Defence and Aerospace Exhibition.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Sri Lanka

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s state visit is expected to further consolidate the traditional friendship and deepen the sincere ties between the leaders and peoples of the two countries.

Governor of Maharashtra state Jishnu Dev Varma (right) presents General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam with a photograph of President Ho Chi Minh attending a reception hosted by the Governor of Bombay (now Mumbai) during his visit to the city in February 1958. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Governor of India's Maharashtra state

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam welcomed the establishment of the twin relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai - the first of its kind, considering it an important foundation and motivation for further fostering cooperation and connectivity between localities of the two countries.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President receives Indian business leaders in Mumbai

The Vietnamese leader said Vietnam is prioritising both short- and long-term national energy security, including securing stable crude oil and gas supplies while continuing to improve the legal framework for the oil and gas sector. He expressed his hope that ONGC will continue to be an important partner in exploration and production activities, helping maintain output and ensure energy supply.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at their meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with ASEAN nations, ADB

During meetings with ASEAN leaders, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination within the bloc and the United Nations, while promoting ASEAN centrality in addressing regional and global issues.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company, in Hanoi on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy FM calls for SNCF's stronger coordination in Vietnam’s railway industry development

Informing the guest on Vietnam’s priorities in socio-economic development and transport infrastructure, the Deputy FM called on SNCF to continue close coordination in supporting Vietnam’s railway industry development, particularly in high-quality workforce training, technology transfer, experience sharing, and improving policy-making and investment management capacity.