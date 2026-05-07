Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 7

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The May 7-8 state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is poised to foster market connectivity, tap potential, and shift bilateral ties toward more substantive cooperation in the years ahead.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Sri Lanka is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. In recent years, Vietnam has been running a steady surplus, with exports exceeding imports. Read full story

- Vietnam always values and wishes to further develop its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, considering it one of the top priorities in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, diversification and multilateralisation in the new period, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.

He made the statement during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 6 right after the state welcome ceremony co-chaired by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi. Read full story

- Vietnam and India have issued a Joint Statement on Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the exchange of various cooperation agreements between both countries’ ministries and agencies in New Delhi on May 6.

The signed documents include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in digital technology between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, a MoU on pharmaceutical management between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s Drug Administration and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and the Vietnam–India Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026 - 2030. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 6 delivered a policy speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) under the theme “Vietnam–India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a New Era: Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence, and Substantive Cooperation”, as part of his ongoing state visit to India.

The ICWA, with a track record spanning more than eight decades, ranks among India’s most prestigious strategic research bodies. It has played a pioneering role in shaping Indian foreign policy and has hosted landmark events in the external relations of India, Vietnam and nations across Asia and the globe, gathering leaders, policymakers and diplomats worldwide. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address at the Vietnam–India Innovation Forum, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in New Delhi on May 6.

Addressing the forum, the Vietnamese leader described its theme on cooperation in human resources development, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as both timely and well-targeted, reflecting global development trends and the increasingly deepening cooperation needs between the two countries. Read full story

- The 34th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026) opened in Hanoi on May 6, bringing together 300 industry participants from more than 15 countries and territories.

The exhibition, which runs until May 9 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment. Read full story

- Delegates at the 10th meeting of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) have commended Vietnam’s contributions, highlighting its practical and wide-ranging experience in improving peacekeeping training capacity.

At the plenary session on May 6, held as part of the conference conducted online from May 4–8, Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and head of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence delegation, said the event provided an important forum for ASEAN member states to sustain momentum and strengthen cooperation in capacity-building through training. This, he noted, would enable more effective contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions, particularly amid emerging challenges./. Read full story

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with Indian President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on May 6 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s top leader meets with Indian President

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching high priority to its relationship with India. Vietnam supports India playing a greater role in regional and international multilateral forums and supports India’s “Act East” policy and closer connectivity with ASEAN countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address at the Vietnam–India Innovation Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in human resources, science, technology, innovation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam suggested creating cooperation spaces in science and technology through large-scale projects and long-term mechanisms, advancing a Vietnam–India Digital Partnership, and promoting a ‘co-research, co-development, co-production’ model to generate jointly branded technology products capable of deeper integration into global value chains.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers the policy speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India share vision, strategic convergence: Top Vietnamese leader

In his address, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that over thousands of years of formation and development, history and culture have served as strong bonds linking Vietnam and India. Though geographically distant, the two countries have been connected since early times. Indian religious, philosophical and civilisational values spread through maritime trade routes and became deeply embedded in Vietnam’s cultural and spiritual life.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witness the exchange of various cooperation agreements (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Indian leaders witness exchange of various deals

The signed documents include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in digital technology between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, a MoU on pharmaceutical management between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health’s Drug Administration and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and the Vietnam–India Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026 - 2030.

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader holds talks with Indian PM

On such basis, the two sides agreed to lift ties to an “Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” guided by the spirit of “shared vision, strategic convergence, and substantive cooperation”, ushering in a new phase of bilateral development.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) co-chair the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in New Delhi

The ongoing state visit to India by the top Vietnamese leader stands as clear evidence of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new era, emphasising independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community.

At the 55th session of the 15th National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Legislative programme in 2026 adjusted

Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee decided to add several draft laws and resolutions to the legislative agenda in 2026 for consideration and adoption at the second session of the 16th National Assembly, scheduled for October 2026.

The National Assembly votes to approve the Resolution on the pilot implementation of the public lawyer institution (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly adopts 2027 supervision programme

At its third session, the 16th legislature will review a wide range of Government reports, including supplementary assessments of socio-economic and state budget performance in 2026 and results in early 2027, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, gender equality, anti-corruption, crime prevention, law enforcement, detention management, environmental protection and drug prevention.

Representatives of military units in Khanh Hoa welcome the Indian naval delegation on May 5. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Indian Navy ship visits Khanh Hoa

The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on May 5, beginning an official visit to the locality.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Indian National Security Advisor in New Delhi

On the basis of the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides particularly emphasised the need for effective coordination in combating terrorism, transnational crime, online fraud, and emerging threats, thereby contributing to ensuring national security and social order in each country.