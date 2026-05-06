☀️ Morning digest on May 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on May 5 afternoon (local time), as part of his state visit to the South Asian country.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader’s visit in his new capacity shortly after the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam completed the consolidation of key State leadership positions, Doval emphasised the special significance of the visit, describing it as an important milestone in further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly in key areas related to security and development. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5 evening shortly after arriving in New Delhi for a state visit to the South Asian country.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the embassy and the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in India, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai expressed honour and pride at welcoming the Vietnamese leader and the high-ranking delegation. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 5 called on the legislature to continue renewing legislative thinking, improving the quality of law-making, and enhancing its supreme oversight as well as thematic supervision by its Standing Committee to help achieve the two-digit growth target.



Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference reviewing emulation and commendation activities during the 2021–2026 term, and launching the emulation movement for 2026 and the 2026–2031 period. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator made the appeal while addressing a conference reviewing emulation and commendation activities during the 2021–2026 term, and launching the emulation movement for 2026 and the 2026–2031 period. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on May 5 affirmed that the Party and State will continue promptly institutionalising the Party's major resolutions into laws, mechanisms and concrete policies so that they can quickly be translated into practice.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at a meeting with voters in Da Nang city on May 5. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting voters in Hoa Khanh, Lien Chieu and Hai Van wards in Da Nang city following the first session of the 16th National Assembly, Tu said this will remain a key task in the coming period, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and the continued improvement of the two-tier local administration model. Read full story



- The upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to mark a significant milestone in the bilateral ties, deepening longstanding political trust and elevating the bilateral relations to a higher level, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in South Asia ahead of the visit, the minister described the trip as a reflection of the two countries’ long-standing friendship and shared commitment to deepening cooperation amid a rapidly changing global context. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s attendance at the 48th ASEAN Summit and related summits from May 7 to 8 in Cebu, the Philippines, conveys a clear message of Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN Community-building process through a proactive and responsible spirit, and through substantive contributions to the bloc’s common work, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang.



Talking to the press, Giang affirmed that PM Hung’s participation carries special significance as it marks his first overseas trip and his first attendance at an ASEAN Summit in his new capacity. His presence underscores Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. It also reaffirms ASEAN as a top strategic priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy. Read full story



- A Vietnamese delegation has held a working session with senior US officials on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston to explore opportunities for US energy investments in Vietnam and discuss trade and investment policy issues, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.



The US side, led by Deputy Assistant Secretary for the US Commercial Service Bradley A. McKinney and Assistant Secretary for the US Department of Energy Kyle Haustveit, along with representatives from trade and energy agencies, underscored the US Commercial Service’s role in supporting international market access and signalled it would act as a bridge to draw US firms deeper into Vietnam’s energy sector. Priorities include liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas-fired power, import infrastructure, and the supply of equipment, technical services, and integrated technological solutions. Read full story



- Vietnam is viewed by senior experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a key link capable of driving the formation of a connected energy market in Southeast Asia.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter, Keiju Mitsuhashi, Director for Energy Sector for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at ADB, underscored this strategic position, describing Vietnam as a “truly important” part of the broader Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI)./. Read full story