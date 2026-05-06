Legislative programme in 2026 adjusted

Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man has signed Resolution No. 1/2026/UBTVQH16 on adjustments to the legislative programme in 2026.



Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee decided to add several draft laws and resolutions to the legislative agenda in 2026 for consideration and adoption at the second session of the 16th National Assembly, scheduled for October 2026. These include the revised Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment, and a resolution replacing Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14 on crime prevention and control, the work of the People’s Procuracy, the People’s Courts, and judgment enforcement.



The adjusted programme also incorporates a number of draft ordinances and resolutions to be reviewed and adopted by the NA Standing Committee under expedited procedures. They comprise the ordinance on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Ordinance on Procedures for the Consideration and Decision on the Application of Administrative Handling Measures at the People’s Courts, to be submitted for approval at the NA Standing Committee’s third session (June 2026); a comprehensively revised ordinance on procedures for People’s Courts to consider and decide on sending drug addicts aged between 12 and under 18 to compulsory rehabilitation establishments, to be submitted at its fourth session (July 2026); the ordinance on amendments and supplements to the Ordinance on Procedural Costs, also slated for the fourth session; and the resolution on supplements and revisions to Resolution No. 81/2025/UBTVQH15 concerning the establishment of provincial-level and regional People’s Courts and the delineation of their territorial jurisdiction, to be considered at the third session.



The resolution further assigns responsibilities to drafting and reviewing agencies, as well as those involved in appraisal, while outlining the expected timeline for submission of the adjusted draft laws, resolutions, and ordinances within this year's legislative programme./.









VNA