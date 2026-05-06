Politics

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in New Delhi

The ongoing state visit to India by the top Vietnamese leader stands as clear evidence of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new era, emphasising independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) co-chair the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
India’s President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) co-chair the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) - India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 morning co-chaired an official welcome ceremony with 21-cannon salute for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, who is on a three-day state visit to the country.

As General Secretary and President Lam stepped onto the honour podium beneath the national flags of Vietnam and India, the two national anthems were performed by the military band.

Following the parade, President Murmu and PM Modi, and General Secretary and President Lam introduced members of their respective delegations attending the welcome ceremony.

The Indian leaders then invited the Vietnamese leader to take photographs with Indian students and people.

vnanet-tolam2.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand on the honour podium. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, bilateral relations have developed in a stable and consistent manner. Notably, the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016 marked a qualitative leap in the two countries’ ties.

At present, the two countries maintain more than 20 bilateral cooperation mechanisms across various fields and have signed numerous key agreements that provide a framework for long-term collaboration. Economic and trade cooperation has recorded strong growth, with bilateral trade reaching approximately 15–16 billion USD annually in recent years. India is now among Vietnam’s top 10 trading partners. Two-way investment continues to expand, with nearly 500 projects, while significant potential remains for further breakthroughs in cooperation.

In particular, Vietnam and India are actively broadening collaboration into emerging areas such as science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and satellite data. Cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties have also seen robust development. The two countries continue to coordinate closely and support each other at regional and international organisations and multilateral forums.

The ongoing state visit to India by the top Vietnamese leader stands as clear evidence of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new era, as set out in the Resolution of the CPV’s 14th National Congress. This policy emphasises independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community./.

VNA
#Official welcome ceremony #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam India
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Indian National Security Advisor in New Delhi

On the basis of the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides particularly emphasised the need for effective coordination in combating terrorism, transnational crime, online fraud, and emerging threats, thereby contributing to ensuring national security and social order in each country.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in New Delhi on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

India media hails Vietnamese leader’s visit as catalyst for stronger strategic partnership

Indian news outlets noted that Vietnam is currently one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, particularly as the two sides share strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Priority areas for cooperation include defence and security, trade and investment, digital transformation, high technology, supply chain connectivity, and maritime collaboration.

See more

At the 55th session of the 15th National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Legislative programme in 2026 adjusted

Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee decided to add several draft laws and resolutions to the legislative agenda in 2026 for consideration and adoption at the second session of the 16th National Assembly, scheduled for October 2026.

The National Assembly votes to approve the Resolution on the pilot implementation of the public lawyer institution (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly adopts 2027 supervision programme

At its third session, the 16th legislature will review a wide range of Government reports, including supplementary assessments of socio-economic and state budget performance in 2026 and results in early 2027, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, gender equality, anti-corruption, crime prevention, law enforcement, detention management, environmental protection and drug prevention.

Representatives of military units in Khanh Hoa welcome the Indian naval delegation on May 5. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Indian Navy ship visits Khanh Hoa

The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on May 5, beginning an official visit to the locality.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam begins state visit to India

The visit also reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community in the new era, as set out by the 14th National Party Congress.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at a meeting with voters in the central city of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official calls for stronger decentralisation with tighter oversight

The National Assembly and Government will continue reviewing and amending laws while accelerating decentralisation alongside stronger supervision to empower local initiative, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on May 5 at a meeting voters from Hai Chau, An Khe, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, An Hai and Hoa Cuong wards in the central city of Da Nang.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Trinh Thi Tam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sri Lanka to generate new impetus

Taking place as both economies undergo profound transitions, the visit is anticipated to reinforce political trust and serve as a platform to discuss ways for stronger economic, trade, and investment ties. It will also aim to expand collaboration in such potential areas as agriculture, high technology, fisheries, education and training, tourism, and logistics, with new agreements likely to be signed or advanced.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls on China to respect sovereignty over Hoang Sa

Vietnam urged China to respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen to conduct lawful activities in Vietnam’s waters and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

Party General Secretary To Lam receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka during his state visit to Vietnam and attendance at the United Nations Day of Vesak, on May 4, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader's state visit set to propel Vietnam–Sri Lanka ties into new phase: Deputy FM

The upcoming visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam not only reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship into a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity.