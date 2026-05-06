World

India media hails Vietnamese leader’s visit as catalyst for stronger strategic partnership

Indian news outlets noted that Vietnam is currently one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, particularly as the two sides share strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Priority areas for cooperation include defence and security, trade and investment, digital transformation, high technology, supply chain connectivity, and maritime collaboration.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in New Delhi on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in New Delhi on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Indian media and officials have lauded the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, describing it as a timely and significant milestone that is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties as the two countries mark 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Indian press coverage highlighted the visit’s importance, noting that it comes at a symbolic moment in bilateral ties. The trip is made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on April 7 congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his election as State President and expressed readiness to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into the bilateral relationship and open up new cooperation orientations. The ministry underscored that India and Vietnam share historical ties and civilisation that have been nurtured over decades, underpinned by high political trust and converging strategic interests.

The visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a milestone established during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2026.

In addition to New Delhi, the top Vietnamese leader’s itinerary includes Mumbai, which Indian media describe as a key economic highlight of the trip. During his stay, he is scheduled to visit the National Stock Exchange of India, meet leaders of Maharashtra state, and attend a business forum aimed at promoting trade and investment cooperation between the business communities of the two nations.

Indian news outlets also noted that Vietnam is currently one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, particularly as the two sides share strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Priority areas for cooperation include defence and security, trade and investment, digital transformation, high technology, supply chain connectivity, and maritime collaboration.

Observers in India pointed out that the visit comes at a time when bilateral relations are well-positioned to enter a new phase of development.

Beyond its political and diplomatic significance, the visit is hoped to expand substantive cooperation across emerging sectors, towards further reinforcing Vietnam’s role as a key partner of India in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region./.

VNA
#India #Indian media #To Lam #state visit to India #Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Vietnam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, paid a State visit to the Republic of India from May 5-7 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Indian National Security Advisor in New Delhi

On the basis of the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides particularly emphasised the need for effective coordination in combating terrorism, transnational crime, online fraud, and emerging threats, thereby contributing to ensuring national security and social order in each country.

See more

Portable solar panels charge a power station outside a suburban home at dusk (Photo: solarquarter.com)

Solar generator demand surges in Malaysia

According to solarquarter.com, prices have risen by about 20% since February, yet consumers continue to invest in these systems as reliable backup power sources against outages and rising energy costs.

Thailand: BOT warns SMEs and vulnerable groups face hardest economic shock (Photo: The Nation)

Thailand faces economic shock from Middle East tensions

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the economy was likely to slow as many parties had assessed. The clear impact was higher inflation, affecting both businesses and households, which were beginning to face more pressure from rising costs, as well as effects on debt and liquidity.

Malaysia pursues balanced economic diplomacy

Malaysia pursues balanced economic diplomacy

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will continue to strengthen economic cooperation with key trading partners, including China and the US, despite differences in views on geopolitical issues.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Hanoi on May 2 (Photo: VNA)

Japanese PM highlights outcomes of visits to Vietnam, Australia

Speaking to the press in Canberra on May 4, the Japanese PM stressed that during her visits to Vietnam and Australia, in addition to deepening personal trust among leaders, she and the leaders were able to reach agreement on advancing concrete cooperation toward their shared objective of enhancing national resilience and autonomy, and becoming stronger and more prosperous together as a region.

Foreign investment in Thailand surges in Q1

Foreign investment in Thailand surges in Q1

According to Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI), the combined value of the 624 project applications submitted during the January-March period was roughly 2.4 times the value recorded in the same period last year, reflecting strong foreign interest despite global economic volatility.

Malaysia accelerates economic restructuring to tackle energy crisis (Photo: Straitstimes.com)

Malaysia steps up economic restructuring amid energy crisis

Participants agreed the crisis, though expected to last up to 18 months, offers a key opportunity for Malaysia and ASEAN to reshape their economic models through innovation, stronger public-private partnerships, and data-driven governance.

Singapore deploys AI to combat financial scams

Singapore deploys AI to combat financial scams

In its statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said as part of broader efforts to harness AI/ML for industry-wide use cases, it is conducting a Proof-of-Value (POV) to explore AI/ML techniques for pre-emptive scam detection.