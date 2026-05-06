India media hails Vietnamese leader’s visit as catalyst for stronger strategic partnership

New Delhi (VNA) – Indian media and officials have lauded the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, describing it as a timely and significant milestone that is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties as the two countries mark 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Indian press coverage highlighted the visit’s importance, noting that it comes at a symbolic moment in bilateral ties. The trip is made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on April 7 congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his election as State President and expressed readiness to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into the bilateral relationship and open up new cooperation orientations. The ministry underscored that India and Vietnam share historical ties and civilisation that have been nurtured over decades, underpinned by high political trust and converging strategic interests.



The visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a milestone established during Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2026.



In addition to New Delhi, the top Vietnamese leader’s itinerary includes Mumbai, which Indian media describe as a key economic highlight of the trip. During his stay, he is scheduled to visit the National Stock Exchange of India, meet leaders of Maharashtra state, and attend a business forum aimed at promoting trade and investment cooperation between the business communities of the two nations.



Indian news outlets also noted that Vietnam is currently one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, particularly as the two sides share strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Priority areas for cooperation include defence and security, trade and investment, digital transformation, high technology, supply chain connectivity, and maritime collaboration.



Observers in India pointed out that the visit comes at a time when bilateral relations are well-positioned to enter a new phase of development.



Beyond its political and diplomatic significance, the visit is hoped to expand substantive cooperation across emerging sectors, towards further reinforcing Vietnam’s role as a key partner of India in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region./.

VNA