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Solar generator demand surges in Malaysia

According to solarquarter.com, prices have risen by about 20% since February, yet consumers continue to invest in these systems as reliable backup power sources against outages and rising energy costs.

Portable solar panels charge a power station outside a suburban home at dusk (Photo: solarquarter.com)
Portable solar panels charge a power station outside a suburban home at dusk (Photo: solarquarter.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Demand for portable solar generators in Malaysia has surged nearly fivefold in recent months, driven by growing concerns over energy security amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

According to solarquarter.com, prices have risen by about 20% since February, yet consumers continue to invest in these systems as reliable backup power sources against outages and rising energy costs.

Unlike diesel generators, solar-powered units operate independently of fuel supply, making them particularly useful during supply disruptions. Their ability to power essential household appliances and recharge via solar panels has boosted their appeal among Malaysian households.

However, the surge in demand has strained supply. Many retailers report rapidly depleting stock, with new shipments expected only by June, reflecting rising “energy anxiety” as households seek greater self-reliance.

The trend extends across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and the Philippines, where power reliability remains a concern. In Thailand, supportive policies are promoting renewable energy adoption. Malaysia, however, stands out as demand is closely linked to global geopolitical tensions.

As energy market uncertainty persists, portable solar generators are increasingly seen as essential investments, supporting cleaner energy use while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Supply shortages are expected to continue in the coming months./.

VNA
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