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Philippines races to contain fallout from Mayon volcano eruption

The ongoing eruption of Mayon volcano is triggering a severe environmental and humanitarian crisis in the Bicol region, as ashfall and volcanic gases spread widely, affecting more than 100,000 people.

Residents in Barangay Travesia, Guinobatan, Albay, one of the villages reeling from Mayon Volcano’s ashfall, line up for free potable water amid a shortage supply in the area. (Photo: newsinfo.inquirer.net)
Residents in Barangay Travesia, Guinobatan, Albay, one of the villages reeling from Mayon Volcano’s ashfall, line up for free potable water amid a shortage supply in the area. (Photo: newsinfo.inquirer.net)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ongoing eruption of Mayon volcano is triggering a severe environmental and humanitarian crisis in the Bicol region, as ashfall and volcanic gases spread widely, affecting more than 100,000 people.

Mayon volcano’s ashfall have so far affected 30,522 families or 102,406 people across 87 barangays in Bicol region as of May 5 morning, according to Office of Civil Defence (OCD). Of those who were affected, 5,440 were staying in evacuation centres.

A strombolian eruption was recorded at Mayon volcano on May 3, followed by the release of continuous pyroclastic density currents and heavy ashfall.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he directed Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian to go to Albay - the hardest hit area - and personally oversee the government response, particularly in clearing roads and providing assistance to those affected.​

According to Marcos, he already spoke with Albay Gov. Noel Rosal, who told him that “all the needs of the province so far are being met, [and] that the national government has provided the necessary support.”

​The Camarines Sur provincial government deployed on May 4 three trucks carrying potable water to several barangays to help address a supply shortage. Residents, including Gina Odono, expressed gratitude for the aid, saying it reduced the cost and difficulty of getting safe drinking water.

The Philippine army has reinforced its presence in the town, deploying additional troops to maintain peace and order and provide support to relief operations. Military vehicles are on standby to speed up aid delivery to remote areas and can also be used for evacuation if needed./.

VNA
#Philippines #Mayon volcano eruption #humanitarian crisis Philippines
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