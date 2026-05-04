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Singapore, New Zealand step up comprehensive strategic partnership

PM Luxon and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong jointly held the inaugural Annual Leaders’ Meeting on May 4.

Singapore (VNA) – Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon is on an official visit to Singapore from May 3 to 5, aiming to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership established in October last year.

PM Luxon and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong jointly held the inaugural Annual Leaders’ Meeting on May 4.

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to deliver remarks, witness the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES), and hold a joint press conference the same day.

On May 5, Luxon is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng. During his stay, he will also visit Jurong island and Changi Naval Base.

In 2025, New Zealand was Singapore’s 31st largest trading partner, while Singapore ranked as New Zealand’s ninth-largest export destination and sixth-largest source of imports. Bilateral trade stands at 11 billion USD annually, with Singapore being the second-largest source of investment in New Zealand./.

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