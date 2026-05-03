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Vietnam's roasted coffee exports to Thailand rise as demand shifts to premium brews

Vietnam shipped about 9,900 tonnes of coffee worth 80.6 million USD to Thailand in the first quarter, up 22.5% in volume and 28.7% in value from a year earlier, according to Vietnam Customs.

Coffee beans stockpiled at a warehouse in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)
Coffee beans stockpiled at a warehouse in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam’s coffee exports to Thailand rose rapidly in early 2026, driven by growing demand for roasted and processed products, even as global coffee prices eased in mid-April.

Vietnam shipped about 9,900 tonnes of coffee worth 80.6 million USD to Thailand in the first quarter, up 22.5% in volume and 28.7% in value from a year earlier, according to Vietnam Customs.

The faster increase in export value compared with volume points to a shift toward higher-value processed coffee. In the first two months, processed products accounted for 83.6% of Vietnam’s coffee export revenue to Thailand.

In its April bulletin, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Thai consumers, particularly in major cities, are increasingly moving away from instant coffee toward roasted and ground coffee, espresso-based drinks and specialty varieties.

The expansion of modern coffee chains in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and key tourist destinations in Thailand has boosted demand for higher-quality, traceable coffee products.

Vietnam’s share of Thailand’s coffee imports rose to 35.7% over the past year from 24.2%, making it one of the country’s leading suppliers, according to trade data.

Coffee consumption in Thailand is projected to grow by 7 to 8% annually through 2032, potentially exceeding 120,000 tonnes by the end of the six-year period, market researchers say. However, competition is intensifying as suppliers from Brazil, Malaysia and Indonesia expand their presence.

Vietnamese coffee remains competitively priced compared with regional rivals, supported by geographic proximity, lower logistics costs and tariff advantages within the ASEAN trade bloc, data from the International Trade Centre shows.

Industry officials said higher-value segments such as roasted and ground coffee, instant coffee and private-label products offer opportunities for Vietnamese exporters to strengthen their position in Thailand’s fast-growing market.

Coffee consumption in Thailand has become widespread, averaging more than 340 cups per person annually. The domestic market was estimated at 65 billion THB (2 billion USD) in 2025, up 8.3% from a year earlier.

Thailand produces relatively small volumes of coffee, with around 35,000ha under cultivation and annual output of 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes of green beans./.

VNA
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