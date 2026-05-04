Thailand launches low-cost goods scheme to ease living expenses

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand on May 1 launched the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme aimed at easing the cost-of-living burden on households through weekly low-cost goods sales across the country throughout May.



Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the programme at Bang Yai City Market in Nonthaburi province, where discounted essential goods attracted large crowds on the first day.



The initiative, jointly organised by the Interior Ministry, the Commerce Ministry, private enterprises, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, marks the first time Thailand has used district offices nationwide as distribution points for affordable consumer products.



Under the scheme, Thailand Post will serve as the main distribution channel, operating 946 sales points nationwide. Essential goods will be offered at discounts of up to 58%, with the government aiming to reduce household expenses by at least 280 million THB (8.6 million USD) each month.



More than 3,000 products are being made available, including household necessities such as soap, shampoo and detergent, along with food items including rice, sugar, cooking oil and sauces.



The programme also promotes products under the “One Tambon, One Product” (OTOP) initiative, as well as goods from small and medium-sized enterprises and local communities, including processed agricultural products, clothing and ready-to-eat food.



Sales will be held every Friday throughout May, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, allowing consumers in provinces and rural areas wider access to affordable, quality products beyond major urban centres and supermarkets.



The first phase covers 122 provincial post offices, including 28 in Bangkok, 21 in surrounding provinces and 73 in other regions. From the second week, an additional 824 district post offices will join the programme, bringing the total to 946 nationwide.



Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthamphan said the government plans to expand the programme to more sectors and diversify products to better meet public demand while generating income for local communities.



She added that the Commerce Ministry also plans to promote promising SME products on online platforms, with an initial pilot involving more than 2,000 businesses to broaden sales channels and stimulate the grassroots economy./.

VNA