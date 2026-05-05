Indonesia promotes strategy to upgrade special economic zones’ value chains

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is accelerating the development of special economic zones (SEZs) as a driver to attract investment in strategic sectors, particularly finance, high-quality tourism, and healthcare services.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government is finalising the regulations as the foundation for establishing the Kura Kura Bali SEZ, designed to accommodate various needs for establishing a financial centre, ranging from management schemes to facilities. This is part of the country’s efforts to enhance its competitiveness in the regional financial sector and attract global capital flows.

Among these initiatives, the Knowledge District ecosystem in the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is envisioned as a centre for innovation, connecting education, research, and high-quality human resources. The ecosystem will be supported by institutions such as startup centres, business schools, and international financial cooperation platforms.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the Kura Kura Bali SEZ had attracted about 1.62 trillion IDR (93.1 million USD) in investment and created jobs for more than 2,100 workers.

Meanwhile, the Sanur SEZ continues to be developed as a leading world-class medical tourism hub. Notably, the Bali International Hospital (BIH), operational since April 2025, has served nearly 15,000 patients, approximately 60% of whom are foreign nationals. In addition, the Solitaire Clinic project, scheduled to open in 2026, will offer specialised medical services such as cosmetic surgery, anti-ageing therapies, and hair transplants.

As of early April, the Sanur SEZ had recorded total investment of 5.37 trillion IDR, created jobs for over 5,400 workers, and attracted nearly 280,000 visitors.

The participation of major international investors is seen as a positive signal, reflecting confidence in the long-term potential of the Kura Kura Bali SEZ as a strategic investment destination.

Indonesian officials believe that the integrated development of SEZs such as Kura Kura Bali and Sanur will play a crucial role in attracting investment, creating jobs, and promoting economic restructuring towards higher value-added industries, thereby strengthening Indonesia's position in regional and global value chains./.

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