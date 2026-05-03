Indonesia sets target for 288,000 schools to be repaired by 2028



Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conveyed his commitment to accelerate school improvement efforts in Indonesia, with a target of completing repairs on all 288,000 schools across various locations by 2028.



While reviewing facilities at Cilacap 1 State High School on April 29, Prabowo announced plans to complete repairs on 70,000 schools this year, after completing repairs on 17,000 in 2025.



Next year, the target is to reach more than 100,000 schools, he said, expressing hope all schools will be completed by 2028.



According to him, Indonesia has approximately 288,000 schools spread across the country. With a total of 87,000 schools expected to have their repairs completed by the end of the year, approximately 200,000 schools remain.



These improvements and upgrades are necessary, considering that education is key to the nation's revival, he said.



He emphasized that the government will invest heavily in education for the nation's future./.





VNA