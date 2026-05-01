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Malaysia rolls out facial recognition for 10,000 cameras in capital

Authorities in Kuala Lumpur have upgraded all 10,000 surveillance cameras across the capital with high-resolution facial recognition technology to enhance security and improve urban management.

(From 2nd left) Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus are seen during a press conference at DBKL Tower in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2026.( Photo: malaymail.com)
(From 2nd left) Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus are seen during a press conference at DBKL Tower in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2026.( Photo: malaymail.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Authorities in Kuala Lumpur have upgraded all 10,000 surveillance cameras across the capital with high-resolution facial recognition technology to enhance security and improve urban management.

The information was announced at a press briefing on April 30 by Hannah Yeoh, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud. The initiative forms part of a large-scale plan to build an integrated system linking surveillance, law enforcement, and urban operations.

Speaking at the event, Yeoh said the system is expected to strengthen coordination between city authorities, police, and relevant agencies.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus noted that the surveillance system has already demonstrated clear effectiveness, increasing suspect detection rates by up to 50% and significantly supporting investigations, thereby improving case resolution rates. With the upgraded technology, authorities can monitor suspicious behaviour, track suspects’ movements, and make early interventions when necessary.

The mayor also said city authorities are working with the Transport Ministry to expand the system’s application to traffic enforcement. The integration is expected to enable agencies such as the Road Transport Department to respond more quickly to violations, including encroachment into bus lanes or traffic obstruction. Police also expect the system to improve traffic regulation, which is still largely handled manually.

In addition to facial recognition, the system incorporates advanced features such as geofencing in high-risk areas and behavioural analytics to detect suspicious activities and send alerts to the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre. Some cameras in hotspot areas are also equipped with loudspeaker functions to issue real-time warnings to the public./.

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