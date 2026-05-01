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Vietnam Day event in Moscow strengthens Vietnam–Russia friendship

The long-standing history of close cooperation and mutual understanding between Vietnam and Russia stands as evidence of the successful development of bilateral ties based on mutual respect and support

Visitors look at products on display at the Vietnam cultural exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors look at products on display at the Vietnam cultural exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The 11th “Vietnam Day at MGIMO,” themed “Soar as One,” was held at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on April 30, attracting hundreds of students and lecturers.

​The annual event was jointly organised by the ASEAN Centre at MGIMO, the Vietnamese Students’ Association at MGIMO, and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia, aiming to honour Vietnam’s achievements and strengthen the enduring friendship between the two countries.

​In his opening remarks, Andrei Baykov, MGIMO Vice Rector for Research, highlighted the special value of Russia–Vietnam relations and the friendship between the two countries' people. He noted that the long-standing history of close cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations stands as evidence of the successful development of bilateral ties based on mutual respect and support. Baykov reaffirmed that MGIMO is a leading institution in training scholars in Asian and Vietnamese studies, and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation with Vietnam, particularly with Vietnam National University and other partners.

​Following the opening ceremony, a conference comprising five discussion sessions under the theme “Vietnam: 40 Years after Doi Moi (Renewal)” took place. Experts from both countries focused on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past four decades, analysed its foreign policy and role in international relations, and assessed prospects for bilateral ties, particularly in energy, people-to-people diplomacy, and tourism, as well as the roles of Moscow and Vladivostok in promoting trade relations between the two countries.

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An overview of the conference on “Vietnam: 40 Years after Doi Moi (Renewal)” at the 11th Vietnam Day at MGIMO (Photo: VNA)

A highlight of the event was the Vietnam cultural exhibition, which drew significant interest from students and faculty members. The main hall of MGIMO was arranged like a miniature museum, featuring photo and documentary displays on major socio-political events in Vietnam, as well as showcasing the country’s landscapes and cultural characteristics. Visitors also had the opportunity to experience and take part in traditional folk games at various booths.

​The programme concluded with a music night at the main auditorium, featuring elaborately staged performances by students, harmoniously combining traditional and modern elements and imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. Contemporary art performances also reflected the spirit of integration and aspirations of the young Vietnamese generation studying in Russia.

​In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Moscow, Associate Professor Dr Maxim Syunnerberg from the Department of Asian and African Studies at MGIMO said the event stands out for its combination of cultural, entertainment and educational elements while maintaining academic standards in the true sense. According to him, this combination has created distinctive value, attracting wide attention, particularly among Vietnamese studies researchers in Russia./.

VNA
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