Thailand accelerates rail links with Malaysia

​Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is fast-tracking plans to upgrade its southern rail network and restore cross-border routes with Malaysia, aiming to boost cross-border trade, enhance logistics capacity and strengthen regional connectivity.

The Ministry of Transport has outlined a strategy to strengthen rail as a key mode of transport connecting Thailand with neighbouring countries. The policy, driven by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, calls for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to expedite Phase 2 of its double-track railway programme, with a particular focus on the South.

Three major double-track routes in the region, with a combined investment of more than 100 billion THB (3.07 billion USD), are expected to go to bidding within 2026.

The Hat Yai–Padang Besar line is seen as particularly strategic, as it forms part of the rail corridor linking Thailand to Malaysia. Alongside this, Thai authorities are working with their Malaysian counterparts to revive the historic Sungai Kolok–Rantau Panjang railway, which has been out of service for more than 20 years.

The initiative was discussed at a bilateral meeting chaired by Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, on April 29. The talks focused on defining Thailand’s position on rail cooperation with Malaysia, including the restoration of the Sungai Kolok route to enhance cross-border trade and regional logistics.

Pichet said the discussions followed a proposal from Malaysia to reconnect the railway between Sungai Kolok station in Narathiwat province and Rantau Panjang station in Kelantan. The meeting explored options for restoring both passenger travel and freight services, with the aim of stimulating economic activity in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Participants also reviewed progress on key projects expected to shape the future rail network. These include Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), scheduled for completion in January 2027, with Kota Bharu station located just 30 km from the Sungai Kolok connection point./.

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