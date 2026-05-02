ASEAN, China enhance cooperation in disaster management

Hanoi (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have launched a joint disaster management project aimed at strengthening regional coordination in disaster prevention and mitigation.



The launch ceremony took place on April 30 at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta. The event was attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Wang Qing, officials from the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management, and permanent representatives of ASEAN member states.



Addressing the event, Kao Kim Hourn said the initiative marks a “new chapter” in ASEAN–China partnership, grounded in substantive cooperation in disaster management. He noted that both sides have built a dynamic and robust relationship in recent years.



For his part, Ambassador Wang Qing highlighted the close ties between China and ASEAN countries, noting that practical cooperation across various fields has delivered tangible benefits to their people. He added that China has repeatedly provided emergency assistance to ASEAN countries affected by natural disasters, reflecting the spirit of mutual support among neighbouring nations.



The ASEAN–China disaster management project is designed to enhance regional coordination in disaster prevention and mitigation through capacity-building, technological and equipment support for command and emergency assessment, experience-sharing in early warning and response, as well as promoting technological connectivity, resource complementarity and mutual learning.



The project is being implemented as 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.