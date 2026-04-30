Philippines calls for enhanced cooperation to ensure regional food security

​Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has called for enhanced regional cooperation to ensure food security in the Asia-Pacific region amid ongoing Middle East tensions impacting the global economy.

Speaking at the 38th session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Asia-Pacific Regional Conference held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 23–24, the official said that the global energy shock is putting increasing pressure on the agricultural sector in the region. According to him, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted supplies of oil, gas, and fertilisers, leading to higher prices and posing risks to global food security.

In the Philippines, rising fuel and fertiliser prices are directly affecting agricultural production, especially ahead of the upcoming rainy-season planting. He noted that increasing production and transportation costs would quickly translate into higher retail prices for agricultural products, putting pressure on consumers.

Besides the energy shock, the Philippine Department of Agriculture also warned of climate-related risks, including the potential for a strong El Niño phenomenon. Furthermore, factors such as extreme weather, livestock diseases, and supply chain disruptions continue to impact agricultural production and supply, particularly in the livestock sector.

Secretary Tiu Laurel called for stronger international coordination, highlighting the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as a crucial forum for promoting dialogue amid volatile global markets.

To mitigate the impact, the Philippine government has implemented a series of response measures, including fuel subsidies for farmers and fishermen, expanded logistics support, a toll-free road transport programme for agricultural products, and the use of a rapid response fund to provide biofertilisers to farmers.

In the long term, the country is stepping up investment in cold storage systems, rice processing facilities, and post-harvest infrastructure to enhance the resilience of its agricultural sector to external shocks./.

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